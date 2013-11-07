Olympic torch blasts off
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft, emblazoned with the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games logo and a blue-and-white snowflake pattern, blasts off with the International Space Station crew of Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Soyuz spacecraft docks with the International Space Station in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV
The Soyuz spacecraft approaches the International Space Station (ISS) in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV
International Space Station (ISS) crew members are seen in the capsule of the Soyuz rocket November 7, 2013 in this still image taken from NASA TV footage. REUTERS/NASA TV
The Soyuz spacecraft prepares to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) in this still image taken from video November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters
