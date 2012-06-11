Olympic torch relay
Torch bearer Mathew Cox holds aloft the London 2012 Olympic torch while crossing the Clickmin Broch on a boat in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Torch bearer Mathew Cox holds aloft the London 2012 Olympic torch while crossing the Clickmin Broch on a boat in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Torch bearer Mathew Cox (C) runs with the London 2012 Olympic torch as the Jarl vikings follow in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. The Jarl vikings provided a guard of honour during the torch relay on the islands, which is...more
Torch bearer Mathew Cox (C) runs with the London 2012 Olympic torch as the Jarl vikings follow in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. The Jarl vikings provided a guard of honour during the torch relay on the islands, which is Britain's most northerly point. REUTERS/David Moir
A Jarl viking runs before joining their guard of honour for the London 2012 Olympic torch relay in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A Jarl viking runs before joining their guard of honour for the London 2012 Olympic torch relay in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Torch bearer Mathew Cox kisses his fiancee Fay Richardson as she takes over the next leg running with the London 2012 Olympic torch, while Jarl vikings shout, in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Torch bearer Mathew Cox kisses his fiancee Fay Richardson as she takes over the next leg running with the London 2012 Olympic torch, while Jarl vikings shout, in Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland June 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Geraldine McCann carries the Olympic torch towards Parliament Buildings in Belfast June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Geraldine McCann carries the Olympic torch towards Parliament Buildings in Belfast June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Joanne Gregory carries the London 2012 Olympic torch on a hand drawn boat across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Joanne Gregory carries the London 2012 Olympic torch on a hand drawn boat across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A bearer carries the London 2012 Olympic torch towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A bearer carries the London 2012 Olympic torch towards the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man stands on a ladder near a Welsh (R) and British flag to view the London 2012 Olympic torch relay near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man stands on a ladder near a Welsh (R) and British flag to view the London 2012 Olympic torch relay near the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in North Wales, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman stands in a shop window as she waits for the Olympic torch to pass through the birthplace of William Penny Brookes the founding father of the modern Olympics in Much Wenlock, central England, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman stands in a shop window as she waits for the Olympic torch to pass through the birthplace of William Penny Brookes the founding father of the modern Olympics in Much Wenlock, central England, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Zara Phillips holds the Olympic torch while riding through Cheltenham race course in Cheltenham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Zara Phillips holds the Olympic torch while riding through Cheltenham race course in Cheltenham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crowds line the streets as a torchbearer poses during the Olympic Torch Relay in Porlock, southwest England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Crowds line the streets as a locally organised torch relay race is run ahead of the Olympic Torch Relay in Hatherleigh in south west England May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (obscured) and the Torch Relay motorcade pass through Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Large crowds watch as a torchbearer (obscured) and the Torch Relay motorcade pass through Torquay in south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators watch as a torchbearer (C) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators watch as a torchbearer (C) runs in the Olympic Torch Relay in Plymouth, south west England May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslee carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Lands End in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Torchbearer Sarah Blight holds onto her torch at Penzance in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Torchbearer Sarah Blight holds onto her torch at Penzance in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roadside spectators cheer as the Olympic Torch relay passes through Sennen on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour, in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roadside spectators cheer as the Olympic Torch relay passes through Sennen on the first day of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour, in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Torchbearer Sarah Blight runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Torchbearer Sarah Blight runs on the beach in front of St. Michael's Mount at Marazion near Penzance in Cornwall, southwest England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
IIFA Awards 2012
Bollywood stars gather in Singapore for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.
Triple Crown hopeful retires
I'll Have Another was retired from racing after suffering from a swollen tendon on the eve of Saturday's $1 million Belmont Stakes, ending his bid to win the...
An Olympic diet
Find out the calorie count of what fuels Olympic athletes.
Costumes of the stars
As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.