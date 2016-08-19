Olympic tumbles
Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls during the riding pentathlon. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
USA's Kimberly Hill falls during their volleyball match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Samuel Zakutney of Canada falls as he performs on the Pommel during the men's team gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A camera man falls down after getting hit by the ball as Paolo Nicolai of Italy of reacts during beach volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Leidis Laura Moya of Cuba reacts after falling off her horse. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
USA's Alexander Massialas reacts as Giorgio Avola of Italy falls down during their fencing final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsize during sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nikkita Holder of Canada falls in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls during the first women's 1500m semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Jefferson Milano of Venezuela crashes during heat 2, run 2, of the BMX semifinal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Mehdi Mahdavi of Iran falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Sofia Ennaoui of Poland falls behind the finsih line. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Aleksander Lesun of Russia falls. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong crashes during cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya falls after winning the 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alessia Orro of Italy falls during volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Gaelle Ketchanke of France falls as she fails a lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Scott Keach of Australia lies on the ground after falling off his horse Fedor. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Chanice Chase of Canada falls in the 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray
Yurie Nabeya of Japan falls. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
