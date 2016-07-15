Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Romania's Simona Halep: "I regret to announce that I have decided I will not compete in the Olympic Games. The reason for my decision is the concern regarding the danger posed by the Zika virus," Halep, a runner-up at the French Open in 2014, said on...more

Romania's Simona Halep: "I regret to announce that I have decided I will not compete in the Olympic Games. The reason for my decision is the concern regarding the danger posed by the Zika virus," Halep, a runner-up at the French Open in 2014, said on her Facebook page. "After several talks with doctors and my family, I concluded that the risks are too high for my career and for my health, especially as a woman. Family is much too important for me and I can�t risk not being able to have one of my own after my career in tennis is over." REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Close