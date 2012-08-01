Edition:
Olympics 2012: Beach and pool

<p>Austria's Stefanie Schwaiger and Austria's Doris Schwaiger (R) celebrate a point as Australia's Nat Cook and Australia's Tamsin Hinchley (L) pick themselves up from the ground during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Australia's Nat Cook (front R) and Tamsin Hinchley reach to return a shot during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani and Vasiliki Arvaniti (facing camera) celebrate after winning their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Russia's Anna Vozakova (L) reacts as her teammate picks herself up after losing a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>A performer smiles during the intermission show during the women's preliminary round beach volleyball match between Germany and Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Brazil's Juliana spikes the ball as Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Russia's Anna Vozakova saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Brazil's Larissa digs the ball in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks a shot by Brazil's Juliana in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Brazil's Juliana (L) saves a point near her team mate Larissa in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Brazil's Juliana (R) and Larissa celebrate a point in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT VOLLEYBALL SPORT OLYMPICS) </p>

<p>Germany's Ilka Semmler (R) spikes the ball as Brazil's Juliana tries to block it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Sand is kicked up as Switzerland's Nadine Zumkehr tries to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Zhang Xi celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Hana Klapalova of the Czech Republic digs the ball as teammate Lenka Hajeckova (L) looks on during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Mauritius at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Britain's Zara Dampney signals a play to her teammate Shauna Mullin during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Britain's Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney (R) walk past each other during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Spectators at the Beach Volleyball venue shelter from the rain during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Germany's Laura Ludwig (2nd R) and Sara Goller celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Australia's Becchara Palmer watches her shot during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Performers dance during the pre-game show ahead of the men's beach volleyball preliminary round match between Venezuela and the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks down at the pool after his team was beaten to the gold by France in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Italy's Federica Pellegrini reacts after her women's 200m freestyle semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry (L) and hungary's Katinka Hosszu swim during the women's 200m individual medley semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Competitors start in the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Rebacca Soni of the U.S. swims to a second place finish in the women's 100m breastroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Missy Franklin (2nd R) of the U.S., who took first place, starts in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Missy Franklin of the U.S. swims in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Australia's Emily Seebohm starts the women's 100m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Breeja Larson of the U.S. competes in the women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Dana Vollmer of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A Canadian swimmer sports an Olympic rings tattoo at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Swimmers attend a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>The British synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Swimmer Maria Fernandez Gonzalez (L) of Mexico talks to Ryan Lochte of the U.S. during a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani reacts after losing a point to China's Zhang Xi and Xue Chen during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Zhang Xi (R) spikes against Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Zhang Xi (R) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Zhang Xi (front) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Xue Chen (L) celebrates a point next to Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>China's Xue Chen returns the ball during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match againt Greece at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>April Ross of the U.S. runs to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Russia's Ekaterina Khomyakova (R) and Evgeniya Ukolova return to their positions during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL) </p>

<p>Britain's Zara Dampney saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Italy at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) </p>

<p>Germany's Jonathan Erdmann enters the court past dancers at the start of their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL) </p>

<p>Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner (L) and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan celebrate a point against Argentina during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) </p>

<p>Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (L) celebrate near fans after they won their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL) </p>

