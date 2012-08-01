Olympics 2012: Beach and pool
Austria's Stefanie Schwaiger and Austria's Doris Schwaiger (R) celebrate a point as Australia's Nat Cook and Australia's Tamsin Hinchley (L) pick themselves up from the ground during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the...more
Austria's Stefanie Schwaiger and Austria's Doris Schwaiger (R) celebrate a point as Australia's Nat Cook and Australia's Tamsin Hinchley (L) pick themselves up from the ground during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Australia's Nat Cook (front R) and Tamsin Hinchley reach to return a shot during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del...more
Australia's Nat Cook (front R) and Tamsin Hinchley reach to return a shot during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo more
Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani and Vasiliki Arvaniti (facing camera) celebrate after winning their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del...more
Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani and Vasiliki Arvaniti (facing camera) celebrate after winning their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Russia's Anna Vozakova (L) reacts as her teammate picks herself up after losing a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012....more
Russia's Anna Vozakova (L) reacts as her teammate picks herself up after losing a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A performer smiles during the intermission show during the women's preliminary round beach volleyball match between Germany and Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
A performer smiles during the intermission show during the women's preliminary round beach volleyball match between Germany and Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana spikes the ball as Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana spikes the ball as Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Russia's Anna Vozakova saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Russia's Anna Vozakova saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Greece at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Brazil's Larissa digs the ball in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Larissa digs the ball in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks a shot by Brazil's Juliana in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Germany's Ilka Semmler (L) blocks a shot by Brazil's Juliana in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana (L) saves a point near her team mate Larissa in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana (L) saves a point near her team mate Larissa in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana (R) and Larissa celebrate a point in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Brazil's Juliana (R) and Larissa celebrate a point in their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo...more
Germany's Katrin Holtwick (L) tries to save the ball near her team mate Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT VOLLEYBALL SPORT OLYMPICS)
Germany's Ilka Semmler (R) spikes the ball as Brazil's Juliana tries to block it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Germany's Ilka Semmler (R) spikes the ball as Brazil's Juliana tries to block it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Sand is kicked up as Switzerland's Nadine Zumkehr tries to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more
Sand is kicked up as Switzerland's Nadine Zumkehr tries to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Hana Klapalova of the Czech Republic digs the ball as teammate Lenka Hajeckova (L) looks on during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Mauritius at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012....more
Hana Klapalova of the Czech Republic digs the ball as teammate Lenka Hajeckova (L) looks on during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Mauritius at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Britain's Zara Dampney signals a play to her teammate Shauna Mullin during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more
Britain's Zara Dampney signals a play to her teammate Shauna Mullin during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Britain's Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney (R) walk past each other during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo more
Britain's Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney (R) walk past each other during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spectators at the Beach Volleyball venue shelter from the rain during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spectators at the Beach Volleyball venue shelter from the rain during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Germany's Laura Ludwig (2nd R) and Sara Goller celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Germany's Laura Ludwig (2nd R) and Sara Goller celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Australia's Becchara Palmer watches her shot during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Australia's Becchara Palmer watches her shot during their women's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Germany at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Performers dance during the pre-game show ahead of the men's beach volleyball preliminary round match between Venezuela and the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Performers dance during the pre-game show ahead of the men's beach volleyball preliminary round match between Venezuela and the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks down at the pool after his team was beaten to the gold by France in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks down at the pool after his team was beaten to the gold by France in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Italy's Federica Pellegrini reacts after her women's 200m freestyle semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Italy's Federica Pellegrini reacts after her women's 200m freestyle semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry (L) and hungary's Katinka Hosszu swim during the women's 200m individual medley semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry (L) and hungary's Katinka Hosszu swim during the women's 200m individual medley semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Competitors start in the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Competitors start in the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rebacca Soni of the U.S. swims to a second place finish in the women's 100m breastroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Rebacca Soni of the U.S. swims to a second place finish in the women's 100m breastroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Missy Franklin (2nd R) of the U.S., who took first place, starts in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Missy Franklin (2nd R) of the U.S., who took first place, starts in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Missy Franklin of the U.S. swims in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Missy Franklin of the U.S. swims in the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's Emily Seebohm starts the women's 100m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's Emily Seebohm starts the women's 100m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Breeja Larson of the U.S. competes in the women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Breeja Larson of the U.S. competes in the women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Dana Vollmer of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Dana Vollmer of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Canadian swimmer sports an Olympic rings tattoo at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Canadian swimmer sports an Olympic rings tattoo at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Swimmers attend a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Tim Wimborne
Swimmers attend a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Tim Wimborne
The British synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The British synchronised swimming team trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swimmer Maria Fernandez Gonzalez (L) of Mexico talks to Ryan Lochte of the U.S. during a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Swimmer Maria Fernandez Gonzalez (L) of Mexico talks to Ryan Lochte of the U.S. during a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani reacts after losing a point to China's Zhang Xi and Xue Chen during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del...more
Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani reacts after losing a point to China's Zhang Xi and Xue Chen during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi (R) spikes against Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi (R) spikes against Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi (R) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
China's Zhang Xi (R) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Zhang Xi (front) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
China's Zhang Xi (front) and Xue Chen celebrate after defeating Greece's Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Xue Chen (L) celebrates a point next to Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Xue Chen (L) celebrates a point next to Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Xue Chen returns the ball during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match againt Greece at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
China's Xue Chen returns the ball during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match againt Greece at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
April Ross of the U.S. runs to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
April Ross of the U.S. runs to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Ekaterina Khomyakova (R) and Evgeniya Ukolova return to their positions during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Russia's Ekaterina Khomyakova (R) and Evgeniya Ukolova return to their positions during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Canada at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL)
Britain's Zara Dampney saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Italy at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT...more
Britain's Zara Dampney saves a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Italy at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Germany's Jonathan Erdmann enters the court past dancers at the start of their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson...more
Germany's Jonathan Erdmann enters the court past dancers at the start of their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL)
Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner (L) and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan celebrate a point against Argentina during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner (L) and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan celebrate a point against Argentina during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (L) celebrate near fans after they won their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012....more
Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (L) celebrate near fans after they won their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT VOLLEYBALL)
Next Slideshows
Virat Kohli powers India win
Virat Kohli helps seal series win over Sri Lanka.
China and the Olympics
A look at China's recent participation in the Summer Olympics.
London Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.
London Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from the third day of the London Olympic Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.