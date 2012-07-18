Olympics 2012: Medal hopes for India
Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Aprilia Yuswandari of Indonesia during their women's singles match at the second round of Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 14, 2012. The 22-year-old is India's best hope of winning a badminton medal with the world No. 5 in top form, having won two international tournaments in June. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files
Sushil Kumar holds the Indian national flag as he celebrates after winning gold medal in the 66kg men's freestyle wrestling match at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 10, 2010. The flag-bearer for India at the London Games won bronze in the 2008 Olympics and gold in the 2010 World Wrestling Championships. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Krishan Vikas holds his gold medal after winning the men's 60kg boxing event at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 25, 2010. The welterweight is hoping to bag an Olympic medal at the London Games in order to fulfil a promise he made to his father. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. The five-times world amateur boxing champion was the face of the campaign to get women's boxing into the Olympics and the mother of two is the only Indian woman in the ring at the London Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sania Mirza prepares to hit a return during her mixed doubles quarter-final match with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi against Leizel Huber of the U.S. and Colin Fleming of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. Mirza will play mixed doubles tennis with Leander Paes, who won a bronze in the singles event at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Rohan Bopanna(l) and Mahesh Bhupathi talk to each other during their Davis Cup World Group play-off doubles match against The Netherlands in Zwolle in this September 20, 2003 file photo. The two fought hard to play together as a team at the Olympics, both refusing to be paired with Leander Paes. But it won’t be easy to earn a medal in the men’s doubles tennis event in London. REUTERS/Michael Kooren REUTERS MKN/thi
Vijender Singh is declared the winner over Abbos Atoev of Uzbekistan after their men's 75kg gold medal bout at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, in this November 26, 2010 file photo. His bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 was the first Olympic boxing medal for India and Singh would be hoping to emulate that feat in London. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/Files
Geeta Phogat practises using a training dummy inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Punjab state in this May 5, 2012 file photo. The first Indian woman wrestler to compete at the Olympics, Phogat was also the first Indian woman to win a wrestling gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Jwala Gutta trains during a practice session in preparation for the London Olympics, in Hyderabad July 12, 2012. The 28-year-old won the 2011 World Championship bronze medal in women's doubles with Ashwini Ponnappa in London. Having beaten some of the formidable Chinese pairs earlier, Gutta gives herself a fair chance of winning a badminton medal in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events at London. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Krishna Poonia celebrates winning gold for the women's discus at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in this October 11, 2010 file photo. At the Commonwealth Games, the discus thrower became the first Indian woman to win an athletics gold medal. Poonia is ranked ninth in the latest IAAF rankings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Gold medallist Robeisy Eloy Ramirez of Cuba poses with India's silver medallist Shiva Thapa (L) and bronze medallist Dawid Michelus (R) of Poland after the medal ceremony of bantamweight 54 kg boxing final at the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in this August 25, 2010 file photo. The 18-year-old Thapa is the youngest Indian boxer to have made the cut for the Olympics. He qualified by winning the London Olympics continental qualifying (Asia) event in Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
