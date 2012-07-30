Olympics: Narang wins Bronze
Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012....more
Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. Moldoveanu won gold, Campriani silver and Narang Bronze. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SHOOTING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
India's India's Gagan Narang, who won bronze, congratulates Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu who won gold during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal...more
India's India's Gagan Narang, who won bronze, congratulates Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu who won gold during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012....more
