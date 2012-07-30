Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 30, 2012 | 7:00pm IST

Olympics: Narang wins Bronze

<p>Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. Moldoveanu won gold, Campriani silver and Narang Bronze. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SHOOTING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) </p>

<p>India's Gagan Narang celebrates on the podium after winning bronze during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>India's India's Gagan Narang, who won bronze, congratulates Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu who won gold during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>India's Gagan Narang pauses during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>India's Gagan Narang (L) lifts his rifle as he celebrates winning the bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>India's Gagan Narang poses with his bronze medal during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Romania's Alin George Moldoveanu (C), Italy's Niccolo Campriani (L) and India's Gagan Narang pose with their medals during the 10m air rifle men's victory ceremony at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. Moldoveanu won gold, Campriani silver and Narang Bronze. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

