Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 11:35am IST

Om Puri: 1950-2017

Bollywood actor Om Puri speaks during a press conference announcing that Toronto will host the first ever Punjabi International Film Academy Awards (PIFAA) in Toronto, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Actor Om Puri arrives for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Cast members Helen Mirren and Om Puri arrive for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Actor Om Puri smiles during his felicitation ceremony organized by the "Rotry Club of Mumbai" in Bombay August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Shyam Sunder/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Dancer Mallika Sarabhai and Bollywood actor Om Puri (R) show victory signs during an election campaign roadshow in the city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2009
Renowned Bollywood actor Om Puri shows his Order of British Empire (OBE) award during a function in Bombay April 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Amitabh Bachchan with co-stars Om Puri and Amrish Puri, attend music release of their new movie "Dev", in Mumbai, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bollywood star Om Puri listens at a news conference during the music launch of his new movie "Dev", in Bombay May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Om Puri attend the success party of their movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2008
Bollywood actor Om Puri shows his Order of British Empire (OBE) award during a function in Bombay April 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Cast members Farzana Dua Elahe (L-R), Manish Dayal, Helen Mirren, Om Puri and Amit Shah arrive for the Gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Cast members Manish Dayal (L-R), Helen Mirren and Om Puri arrive for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
