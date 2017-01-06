Om Puri: 1950-2017
Bollywood actor Om Puri speaks during a press conference announcing that Toronto will host the first ever Punjabi International Film Academy Awards (PIFAA) in Toronto, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Actor Om Puri arrives for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Cast members Helen Mirren and Om Puri arrive for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Actor Om Puri smiles during his felicitation ceremony organized by the "Rotry Club of Mumbai" in Bombay August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Shyam Sunder/Files
Dancer Mallika Sarabhai and Bollywood actor Om Puri (R) show victory signs during an election campaign roadshow in the city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Renowned Bollywood actor Om Puri shows his Order of British Empire (OBE) award during a function in Bombay April 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Amitabh Bachchan with co-stars Om Puri and Amrish Puri, attend music release of their new movie "Dev", in Mumbai, May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood star Om Puri listens at a news conference during the music launch of his new movie "Dev", in Bombay May 25, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Om Puri attend the success party of their movie "Singh is Kinng" in Mumbai August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Om Puri shows his Order of British Empire (OBE) award during a function in Bombay April 18, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Cast members Farzana Dua Elahe (L-R), Manish Dayal, Helen Mirren, Om Puri and Amit Shah arrive for the Gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Cast members Manish Dayal (L-R), Helen Mirren and Om Puri arrive for the British gala screening of "The Hundred-Foot Journey" at the Curzon Mayfair in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
