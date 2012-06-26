On a pilgrimage
A Hindu pilgrim carries a trident as he chants religious slogans while trekking to the holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous...more
A Hindu pilgrim carries a trident as he chants religious slogans while trekking to the holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous mountains in Kashmir, along icy streams, glacier-fed lakes and frozen passes, to reach the Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,467 feet). There, devotees worship an ice formation that Hindus believed to be a symbol of Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
