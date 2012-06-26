Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2012 | 6:10pm IST

On a pilgrimage

<p>A Hindu pilgrim carries a trident as he chants religious slogans while trekking to the holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous mountains in Kashmir, along icy streams, glacier-fed lakes and frozen passes, to reach the Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,467 feet). There, devotees worship an ice formation that Hindus believed to be a symbol of Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Hindu pilgrims travel, either on ponies or on foot, along a track besides a glacier-fed stream during their annual pilgrimage to holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Soldiers from India's Border Security Force (BSF) keep watch as Hindu pilgrims trek during their annual pilgrimage to holy cave of Lord Shiva in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Kashmiri Muslim nomads carry a Hindu pilgrim on a sedan during a pilgrimage to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

