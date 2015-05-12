Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 12, 2015 | 9:55pm IST

On board a Rohingya boat

The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. Thailand and Malaysia may set up camps and detention centers to shelter hundreds of refugees arriving on their shores, officials said on Tuesday, as a leading inter-governmental agency said about 7,000 boat people were still adrift in the Bay of Bengal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
