On board a Rohingya boat
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. Thailand and Malaysia may set up camps and detention centers to shelter hundreds of...more
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
