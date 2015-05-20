Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 20, 2015 | 8:50pm IST

On board Rohingya boats

Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen on an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen on an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen on an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 20
A makeshift toilet hangs off an abandoned boat near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A makeshift toilet hangs off an abandoned boat near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A makeshift toilet hangs off an abandoned boat near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 20
The captain's room of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The captain's room of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The captain's room of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 20
Dried chilies are seen inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Dried chilies are seen inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Dried chilies are seen inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 20
The living quarters inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The living quarters inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
The living quarters inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 20
A piece of paper is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A piece of paper is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A piece of paper is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 20
An abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 20
Bowls and plates are seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Bowls and plates are seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Bowls and plates are seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 20
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 20
An abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand is found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand is found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand is found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 20
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
11 / 20
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
12 / 20
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 20
Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 20
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
15 / 20
A bowl is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A bowl is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A bowl is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 20
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
17 / 20
A plate of chili peppers is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A plate of chili peppers is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A plate of chili peppers is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 20
Plastic bottles hang inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Plastic bottles hang inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Plastic bottles hang inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 20
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Ramadi

Fleeing Ramadi

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Ramadi

Fleeing Ramadi

Residents flee Ramadi after Islamic State militants overrun the Iraqi city.

20 May 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

20 May 2015
Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Boatloads of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.

20 May 2015
Colombia landslide

Colombia landslide

A landslide sends mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens

19 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast