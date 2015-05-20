On board Rohingya boats
Plywood with the words "We are Myanmar Rohingya" is seen on an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A makeshift toilet hangs off an abandoned boat near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The captain's room of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Dried chilies are seen inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The living quarters inside an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A piece of paper is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Bowls and plates are seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
An abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand is found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Clothes left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Living quarters on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Food left behind on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The captain's cabin on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen in Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A bowl is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A compartment on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A plate of chili peppers is seen inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Plastic bottles hang inside the living quarters of an abandoned boat found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Fleeing Ramadi
Residents flee Ramadi after Islamic State militants overrun the Iraqi city.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Asia's new boat people
Boatloads of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.
Colombia landslide
A landslide sends mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.