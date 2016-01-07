On death row in San Quentin
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. America's most...more
Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015.REUTERS/Stephen...more
A guard opens the handcuffs of an inmate after he was escorted back into his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Condemned inmate Sean Vines is seen inside his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin,...more
An armed guard patrols the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An inmate stands against a fence at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A painting of 'Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima' is seen at the end of a flight of stairs that leads to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015....more
An empty activity therapy room is seen at the Psychiatric Inpatient Program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard looks out of a guard tower during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Exercise equipment is seen in a yard outside the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign is seen above the gate to the Condemned Row at San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard displays his San Quentin State Prison belt buckle during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard escorts a condemned inmate down a corridor in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Mickey Mouse clock is seen on a wall on death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard walks along the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A photograph of Richard Allen Davis, who is on death row for murder, is seen posted on a wall outside his cell during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin Stat, Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more
A death row inmate uses a phone from his cell in the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard closes a gate to death row during a media tour at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An armed guard stands on a gun rail above the yard at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A radio is seen hanging in a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015....more
Mark Navarette, who is on death row for murder, speaks to members of the media from his cell on the East Block during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard stands behind bars at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protective vests are seen on a wall inside the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A guard tower is seen during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two wheelchairs are lined against a wall in the East Block for condemned inmates during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Scott Peterson (C), who is on death row for murder of his wife and unborn son, stands with other inmates in a yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more
Two guards walk toward the entrance of San Quentin State Prison during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Orthodox Christmas
Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
Epiphany day celebrations
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
The little prince
Britain's Prince George begins his first day of school.
Draining a Parisian canal
Uncovering lost items at the bottom of the drained Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, as authorities start a cleanup and refurbishing operation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.