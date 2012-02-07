Edition:
On election duty

<p>A polling officer waits for transport after collecting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An Indian policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>An Indian policeman deployed on election duty applies oil to his hair as he gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Indian police officers deployed on election duty get ready to leave for their assigned polling stations in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A polling officer sits with her child after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers and policemen sit inside a bus as they leave for the polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A polling officer sits next to a truck after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers carry electronic voting machines as they arrive at a polling station ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A polling officer sits next to the electronic voting machines inside a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers sit atop a truck as they leave after collecting the electronic voting machines from a distribution centre ahead of the state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers sit inside a truck as they leave for their assigned polling station after collecting the electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers check electronic voting machines (EVM) after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A polling officer carries electronic voting machines (EVM) as policemen stand guard inside a polling station ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers sit inside a polling booth before installing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A policeman stands guard next to Congress party workers standing in a queue to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of India's ruling Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, at Gauriganj town as part of Priyanka's pre-election campaign in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Polling officers set up a polling booth ahead of state assembly elections in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

