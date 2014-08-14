Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 10:00pm IST

On Mount Sinjar

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's...more

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A general view shows Sinjar town which is controlled by forces loyal to the Islamic State as seen from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride trucks as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect settle in abandoned houses as they take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops ride on a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sit inside an Iraqi military camp in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect take shelter in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Yazidi fighters who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units secure a road in Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

Next Slideshows

Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.

14 Aug 2014
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

14 Aug 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Separatist fighting in Ukraine intensifies as Russia masses troops on the border.

13 Aug 2014
Ceasefire in Gaza

Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli and Palestinian negotiators continue indirect talks mediated by Egypt.

13 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures