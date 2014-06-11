On patrol with Seleka fighters
A Seleka fighters wears a black scarf as he patrols in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters take a break as they sit on a pick-up truck in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter walks in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter smokes during a patrol, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter wears a black scarf as he patrols in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man smiles as Seleka fighters patrol in the town of Goya June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A barber cuts the hair of a Seleka fighter in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter drinks tea during a break from patrolling in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters try to fix a tire in the town of Kuango, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his machine gun as other fighters cross a river near the town of Kuango, close to the border with Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter gestures as he drives in a pick up vehicle near the town of Kuango, close to the border of Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters cross a river near the town of Kuango, close to the border with Democratic Republic of Congo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women sit outside a house as Seleka fighters prepare for a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters carry weapons captured from Anti-Balaka Christian militia members in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters are silhouetted as they patrol in the town of Lioto June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter takes a break during a patrol as he searches with other Seleka fighters for Anti-Balaka Christian militia members near the town of Lioto June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters push a car stuck in the mud as they search for Anti-Balaka Christian militia members near the town of Lioto June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
