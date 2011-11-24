On stage
Actor Oliver Masucci performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Stanislaw Lem's play "Solaris" at Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singers Justin Bieber (R) and Usher (L) perform together on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Michael Maertens performs as Sir Robert Chiltern on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oscar Wilde's play "An Ideal Husband" (Der Ideale Mann) at Akademietheater in Vienna November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Republic's singer Ryan Tedder performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead guitarist Mikkel Lentz of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock performs during a live performance in Kathmandu, Nepal November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lead vocalist and keyboardist Jascha Richter of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock walks toward the fans during a live performance in Kathmandu November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2011.
Actors Nanette Waidmann and Denis Petkovic (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Arthur Schnitzler's play "Der einsame Weg" (The Lonely Way) at Volkstheater in Vienna November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
James Hetfield (R), U.S. lead-guitarist of the heavy-metal band 'Metallica' performs a song during a life-act together with U.S. singer Lou Reed to promote their new album 'Lulu' in a Cologne TV studio November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay more
Usher (R) performs "Promise" with Romeo Santos at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Shakira (2nd R) performs "Loca" with other dancers at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pitbull performs "Vida" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme (R) performs her Aquadance routine with Argentine actor Fernando Bertona during the ShowMatch television programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luengo/Ideas del Sur/Handout
