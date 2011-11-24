Edition:
On stage

<p>Actor Oliver Masucci performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Stanislaw Lem's play "Solaris" at Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actor Oliver Masucci performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Stanislaw Lem's play "Solaris" at Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Actor Oliver Masucci performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Stanislaw Lem's play "Solaris" at Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>Singers Justin Bieber (R) and Usher (L) perform together on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Singers Justin Bieber (R) and Usher (L) perform together on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singers Justin Bieber (R) and Usher (L) perform together on NBC's "Today" show in New York November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Actor Michael Maertens performs as Sir Robert Chiltern on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oscar Wilde's play "An Ideal Husband" (Der Ideale Mann) at Akademietheater in Vienna November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Actor Michael Maertens performs as Sir Robert Chiltern on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oscar Wilde's play "An Ideal Husband" (Der Ideale Mann) at Akademietheater in Vienna November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Actor Michael Maertens performs as Sir Robert Chiltern on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oscar Wilde's play "An Ideal Husband" (Der Ideale Mann) at Akademietheater in Vienna November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>One Republic's singer Ryan Tedder performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

One Republic's singer Ryan Tedder performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

One Republic's singer Ryan Tedder performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Chris Brown performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lead guitarist Mikkel Lentz of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock performs during a live performance in Kathmandu, Nepal November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Lead guitarist Mikkel Lentz of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock performs during a live performance in Kathmandu, Nepal November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Lead guitarist Mikkel Lentz of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock performs during a live performance in Kathmandu, Nepal November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Lead vocalist and keyboardist Jascha Richter of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock walks toward the fans during a live performance in Kathmandu November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Lead vocalist and keyboardist Jascha Richter of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock walks toward the fans during a live performance in Kathmandu November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Lead vocalist and keyboardist Jascha Richter of Danish band Michael Learns to Rock walks toward the fans during a live performance in Kathmandu November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2011. </p>

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2011.

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2011.

<p>Actors Nanette Waidmann and Denis Petkovic (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Arthur Schnitzler's play "Der einsame Weg" (The Lonely Way) at Volkstheater in Vienna November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Nanette Waidmann and Denis Petkovic (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Arthur Schnitzler's play "Der einsame Weg" (The Lonely Way) at Volkstheater in Vienna November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Actors Nanette Waidmann and Denis Petkovic (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Arthur Schnitzler's play "Der einsame Weg" (The Lonely Way) at Volkstheater in Vienna November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>James Hetfield (R), U.S. lead-guitarist of the heavy-metal band 'Metallica' performs a song during a life-act together with U.S. singer Lou Reed to promote their new album 'Lulu' in a Cologne TV studio November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

James Hetfield (R), U.S. lead-guitarist of the heavy-metal band 'Metallica' performs a song during a life-act together with U.S. singer Lou Reed to promote their new album 'Lulu' in a Cologne TV studio November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, November 24, 2011

James Hetfield (R), U.S. lead-guitarist of the heavy-metal band 'Metallica' performs a song during a life-act together with U.S. singer Lou Reed to promote their new album 'Lulu' in a Cologne TV studio November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Usher (R) performs "Promise" with Romeo Santos at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Usher (R) performs "Promise" with Romeo Santos at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Usher (R) performs "Promise" with Romeo Santos at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Shakira (2nd R) performs "Loca" with other dancers at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Shakira (2nd R) performs "Loca" with other dancers at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Shakira (2nd R) performs "Loca" with other dancers at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Pitbull performs "Vida" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Pitbull performs "Vida" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Pitbull performs "Vida" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Taylor Swift performs "Ours" at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme (R) performs her Aquadance routine with Argentine actor Fernando Bertona during the ShowMatch television programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luengo/Ideas del Sur/Handout </p>

Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme (R) performs her Aquadance routine with Argentine actor Fernando Bertona during the ShowMatch television programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luengo/Ideas del Sur/Handout

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme (R) performs her Aquadance routine with Argentine actor Fernando Bertona during the ShowMatch television programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luengo/Ideas del Sur/Handout

