An artist performs during the rehearsal of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy in this photo released on December 7, 2011. Mozart's "Don Giovanni", conducted by director Daniel Barenboim, will open for the 2011 opera season at the La Scala opera house.
An artist performs during the rehearsal of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy in this photo released on December 7, 2011. Mozart's "Don Giovanni", conducted by director Daniel Barenboim , will open for the 2011 opera season at the La Scala opera house. REUTERS/Brescia/Amisano Teatro alla Scala
Singer Gary Barlow performs at a fund-raising concert in front of royalty at the Royal Albert Hall in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/POOL
Singers Herwig Peccoraro (down L) Michael Roider (C) and Peter Jelosits (down R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Leos Janacek's opera "Aus einem Totenhaus" (From the House of the Dead) at state opera house in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2011. The opera is conducted by Franz Welser-Moest and will premiere on December 11.
Singers Herwig Peccoraro (down L) Michael Roider (C) and Peter Jelosits (down R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Leos Janacek's opera "Aus einem Totenhaus" (From the House of the Dead) at state opera house in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2011. The opera is conducted by Franz Welser-Moest and will premiere on December 11. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Autocues are seen during a performance at the K-Pop music concert at the Brixton Academy in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
South Korean singer G.Na (R) performs with pop group 4Minute as part of the K-Pop music concert at the Brixton Academy in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actors (from L) Catrin Striebeck, Martin Wuttke and Margit Carstensen perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Rene Pollesch's "Die Liebe zum Nochniedagewesenen" (The love to what has never existed yet) at Akademietheater in Vienna December 5, 2011.
Actors (from L) Catrin Striebeck, Martin Wuttke and Margit Carstensen perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Rene Pollesch's "Die Liebe zum Nochniedagewesenen" (The love to what has never existed yet) at Akademietheater in Vienna December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singer LeAnn Rimes performs at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people under the age of 24. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Neil Patrick Harris (R) and his partner, actor David Burtka, perform at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
David Guetta performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2011 in Los Angeles December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
TV show host Thomas Gottschalk takes a bow before leaving the stage at the end of the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen late December 3, 2011. Gottschalk retired as the host of one of the most popular Saturday night programmes in Germany after close to 24 years.
TV show host Thomas Gottschalk takes a bow before leaving the stage at the end of the German game show "Wetten Dass" (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen late December 3, 2011. Gottschalk retired as the host of one of the most popular Saturday night programmes in Germany after close to 24 years. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez of Calle 13 performs with Venezuelan Youth Symphonic Orchestra of Caracas during a concert on the sidelines of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Caracas December 3, 2011.
Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez of Calle 13 performs with Venezuelan Youth Symphonic Orchestra of Caracas during a concert on the sidelines of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Caracas December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Guest performer Paulina Rubio sings during a concert by Mexican folk band Los Tigres del Norte at the Military Stadium in Guatemala City December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Alicia Graf Mack (R) and Antonio Douthit (L) perform during a dress rehearsal of "Home" by Hip-Hop Choreographer Rennie Harris at City Center theater in New York, December 1, 2011. Inspired by the stories of...more
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers Alicia Graf Mack (R) and Antonio Douthit (L) perform during a dress rehearsal of "Home" by Hip-Hop Choreographer Rennie Harris at City Center theater in New York, December 1, 2011. Inspired by the stories of people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS, "Home" is making it's world premiere December 1 on World AIDS Day which is also the death anniversary of Alvin Ailey who died on the same day in 1989. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Jackson Browne performs in support of the Occupy Wall Street movement at Zuccotti Park in New York December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Bruno Mars reacts in the audience during The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. The 54th annual Grammy Awards will be presented February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Usher performs a medley at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to the Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Artists perform during a dress rehearsal of Birdhouse Factory circus in Hong Kong November 30, 2011. The show, with performers from Canada, Mongolia, Israel and the United States aged between 22 and 45, blends awe-inspiring circus skills, wild machines and theatrical elements.
Artists perform during a dress rehearsal of Birdhouse Factory circus in Hong Kong November 30, 2011. The show, with performers from Canada, Mongolia, Israel and the United States aged between 22 and 45, blends awe-inspiring circus skills, wild machines and theatrical elements. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Canadian rock band Nickelback performs during half time of the CFL's 99th Grey Cup football game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Members of Brazilian group Bale Folclorico da Bahia perform at the Voices of Freedom concert staged by the Tobago House of Assembly at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park on the island of Tobago November 26, 2011. The free concert was held to commemorate the United Nations declaration of 2011 as the Year of People of African Descent and featured African cultural events.
Members of Brazilian group Bale Folclorico da Bahia perform at the Voices of Freedom concert staged by the Tobago House of Assembly at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park on the island of Tobago November 26, 2011. The free concert was held to commemorate the United Nations declaration of 2011 as the Year of People of African Descent and featured African cultural events. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Dancers from the Guangzhou Military Region Soldier Acrobatic Troupe perform the Chinese "Acrobatic Swan Lake" in Beijing, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
