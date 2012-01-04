On stage
Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Mariss Jansons of Latvia is handed a clock by a member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert) in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein in Vienna, January 1, 2012. The concert is broadcast by over 70 television networks and 300 radio stations worldwide. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Lady Gaga rehearses before her performance for celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
British rock band Primal Scream play on the main stage during the Hogmanay street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performs as part of week-long New Year celebrations in Manama December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by Matthias Hartmann and will premiere on December 31. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Jill Scott performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rappers Tech N9ne perform for U.S. troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary performs during their world tour at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Norwegian singer Bernhoft performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Benin singer Angelique Kidjo performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rapper Pitbull performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Dancers performs during a rehearsal of Matthew Bourne's The Nutcracker at the Sadlers Wells Theatre in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
