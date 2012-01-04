Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 5, 2012 | 4:40am IST

On stage

<p>Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Artists perform during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
1 / 20
<p>An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, January 05, 2012

An artist performs during the Cirque du Soleil's Totem show in London's Royal Albert Hall, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mariss Jansons of Latvia is handed a clock by a member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert) in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein in Vienna, January 1, 2012. The concert is broadcast by over 70 television networks and 300 radio stations worldwide. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Mariss Jansons of Latvia is handed a clock by a member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert) in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein in Vienna, January 1, 2012. The concert is broadcast...more

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Mariss Jansons of Latvia is handed a clock by a member of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert) in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein in Vienna, January 1, 2012. The concert is broadcast by over 70 television networks and 300 radio stations worldwide. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
3 / 20
<p>Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 20
<p>Singer Lady Gaga rehearses before her performance for celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Singer Lady Gaga rehearses before her performance for celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Singer Lady Gaga rehearses before her performance for celebrations on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
<p>British rock band Primal Scream play on the main stage during the Hogmanay street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

British rock band Primal Scream play on the main stage during the Hogmanay street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, January 05, 2012

British rock band Primal Scream play on the main stage during the Hogmanay street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
6 / 20
<p>Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performs as part of week-long New Year celebrations in Manama December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performs as part of week-long New Year celebrations in Manama December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama performs as part of week-long New Year celebrations in Manama December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by Matthias Hartmann and will premiere on December 31. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by...more

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Actors Michael Maertens (L) and Sunnyi Melles perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Woody Allen's 'Eine Mittsommernachts-Sex-Komoedie' (A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy) at Burgtheater in Vienna December 29, 2011. The play is directed by Matthias Hartmann and will premiere on December 31. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 20
<p>Singer Jill Scott performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Singer Jill Scott performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Singer Jill Scott performs during the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 20
<p>Rappers Tech N9ne perform for U.S. troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Rappers Tech N9ne perform for U.S. troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Rappers Tech N9ne perform for U.S. troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
11 / 20
<p>Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary performs during their world tour at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary performs during their world tour at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary performs during their world tour at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
12 / 20
<p>Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. ...more

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Choristers of St Paul's Cathedral practice in the choir stalls at St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London December 12, 2011. The 30 choristers and eight probationers join twelve adult singers (the Vicars Choral) to form the Cathedral Choir. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 20
<p>Norwegian singer Bernhoft performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Norwegian singer Bernhoft performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Norwegian singer Bernhoft performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
14 / 20
<p>Benin singer Angelique Kidjo performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Benin singer Angelique Kidjo performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Benin singer Angelique Kidjo performs during the annual Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
15 / 20
<p>Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Tinie Tempah performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
16 / 20
<p>Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
17 / 20
<p>Rapper Pitbull performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Rapper Pitbull performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Rapper Pitbull performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 20
<p>An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Thursday, January 05, 2012

An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
19 / 20
<p>Dancers performs during a rehearsal of Matthew Bourne's The Nutcracker at the Sadlers Wells Theatre in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Dancers performs during a rehearsal of Matthew Bourne's The Nutcracker at the Sadlers Wells Theatre in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Dancers performs during a rehearsal of Matthew Bourne's The Nutcracker at the Sadlers Wells Theatre in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

04 Jan 2012
Aretha Franklin engaged

Aretha Franklin engaged

The "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is getting married to longtime friend William “Willie” Wilkerson, according to media reports.

03 Jan 2012
Celebrity breakups of 2011

Celebrity breakups of 2011

Celebrity relationships that came to an end this year.

31 Dec 2011
Celebrity birthdays in January

Celebrity birthdays in January

A look at who turns what in the month of January.

30 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast