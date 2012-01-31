A model presents a creation by JuliJuli at the Butt and Better alternative fashion and arts festival in Berlin, January 21, 2012. Butt and Better is a festival of underground fashion and performance art conceived as a non-commercial alternative to the Bread and Butter fashion fair that is endorsed by Berlin's Mayor Klaus Wowereit. During four nights designers, artists and performers turn a derelict former east Berlin factory building into a venue where they celebrate the free-wheeling creative spirit of post-unification Berlin that organisers say is lost in today's increasingly gentrified capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter