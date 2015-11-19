On the APEC sidelines
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama conclude remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015....more
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the APEC venues in Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. President Barack Obama (front row 3rd R) shakes hands with Peru's President Ollanta Humala as they wait for a group family photo, November 19, 2015. Pictured in the second row (L-R): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, Indonesian Vice...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and National Security Advisor Susan Rice (R) move a chair to the meeting table as their delegation sits down to a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured), November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) participate in a panel discussion, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) greets fans after speaking at a news conference, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Protesters burn an effigy during a rally near the APEC venue November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac
U.S. President Barack Obama makes a face while reacting to a question about U.S. politicians opposed to taking in Syrian refugees, as he delivers remarks after meeting with the Philippines President Benigno Aquino, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Workers pull a carpet in preparation for the arrival of delegates on the tarmac of the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) gestures as he talks with U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to a group family photo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bullit Marquez/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma at the APEC CEO Summit, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev winks as he arrives in a traditional Philippine "barong" shirt for a welcome dinner, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Philippine President Benigno Aquino (C) is joined by other leaders and representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for a group photo, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama (top C) has a drink after participating in a toast at a welcome dinner, November 18, 2015. Also pictured are Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (bottom L) and his wife Akie (bottom C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Barack Obama has a little trouble maneuvering out of his chair during a handshake with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their bilateral meeting, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
China's President Xi Jinping (L) is helped by his aide to remove the garland of flowers which he received upon arrival at the international airport in Manila November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) with his wife Akie arrived at the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Protesters face riot police near the APEC venues, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong waves upon arrival at the international airport in Manila November 18, 2015. Seen (L and R) are Lee's wife Ho Ching and Philippine Health Secretary Janette Garin. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. President Barack Obama (first row, C) waves to the media with Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang (front row, 2nd L) and his wife Mai Thi Hanh (front row, L) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (front row, R) and his wife Naraporn...more
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) takes part in a meeting with Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) is helped with a handset ahead of a APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) dialogue, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool
Protesters scuffle with the police as they try to march near the APEC venue, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Trans-Pacific Partnership leaders Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L-R), Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chile President Michelle Bachelet, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysia Prime Minister...more
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) meets with Philippines' President Benigno Aquino, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool
A Philippine police is seen through a burning mock flag during a rally near the U.S. embassy in Manila November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac
Next Slideshows
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
Sinjar, after Islamic State
Kurdish forces retook Sinjar town from the Sunni militant group last week in a two-day offensive backed by air strikes from a U.S.-led coalition.
Faces of Islamic State
Inside the ranks of the radical militant group.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.