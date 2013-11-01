Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 1, 2013 | 7:15pm IST

On the banks of Yamuna

<p>A man stands on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man stands on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man stands on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 10
<p>A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man exercises on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man washes his clothes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man washes his clothes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man washes his clothes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 10
<p>A man prepares to bathe in the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man prepares to bathe in the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man prepares to bathe in the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 10
<p>A man bathes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man bathes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

A man bathes on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 10
<p>Men in a boat are silhouetted against the rising sun, on the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Men in a boat are silhouetted against the rising sun, on the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

Men in a boat are silhouetted against the rising sun, on the waters of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 10
<p>Men perform religious rituals on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Men perform religious rituals on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

Men perform religious rituals on the banks of river Yamuna on an early morning in New Delhi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 10
<p>A mahout bathes as he stands atop his elephant in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A mahout bathes as he stands atop his elephant in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 01, 2013

A mahout bathes as he stands atop his elephant in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 10
<p>A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, November 01, 2013

A stranded mouse rests on a stick next to the rising waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
9 / 10
<p>Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, November 01, 2013

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Halloween around the world

Halloween around the world

Next Slideshows

Halloween around the world

Halloween around the world

Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.

01 Nov 2013
Gay wedding in Oklahoma

Gay wedding in Oklahoma

A same-sex couple exchanges marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned by receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a...

01 Nov 2013
Free L.A. health clinic

Free L.A. health clinic

A four-day clinic provides free medical, dental and vision care to thousands of uninsured, under-insured and at-risk.

01 Nov 2013
Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in Sleepy Hollow

Halloween in the town where the legend was born.

01 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures