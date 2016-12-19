Edition:
On the bus from Aleppo

A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
