On the bus from Aleppo
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man with a baby rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl rides in a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The reflection on the window shows a damaged building. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl rides a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
