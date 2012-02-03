On the campaign trail
Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of the chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi, wearing garlands of marigold flowers presented to her by the supporters of Congress party, departs after addressing an election campaign rally at Amethi in...more
Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of the chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi, wearing garlands of marigold flowers presented to her by the supporters of Congress party, departs after addressing an election campaign rally at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of ruling Congress party having Sindur (vermillion) applied on their foreheads as a mark of Hindu married women attend an election campaign rally being addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of the chief of Congress party Sonia...more
Supporters of ruling Congress party having Sindur (vermillion) applied on their foreheads as a mark of Hindu married women attend an election campaign rally being addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of the chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi, at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Sonia Gandhi (wearing red), Chief of India's ruling Congress Party, leaves after addressing a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
A Samajwadi Party worker gestures in front of a banner with the party's electoral symbol, the bicycle, during a campaign rally to be addressed by its president Mulayam Singh Yadav, ahead of state assembly elections in Allahabad January 31, 2012. . ...more
Priyanka Gandhi Vadera at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters wave at a helicopter carrying Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav after he addressed an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker walks past statues of elephants, the BSP's electoral symbol, at the party headquarters in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
