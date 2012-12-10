Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 10, 2012 | 5:20pm IST

On the campaign trail in Gujarat

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures to supporters of the Congress Party during a rally, ahead of state assembly elections, at Vasda village, about 345 km (214 miles) south of Ahmedabad December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to address his supporters at the party office ahead of the state assembly elections in Ahmedabad December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi adjusts her saree during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Supporters of the Congress Party attend a rally with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, ahead of state assembly elections, at Vasda village, about 345 km (214 miles) south of Ahmedabad December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures to supporters of the Congress Party during a rally, ahead of state assembly elections, at Vasda village, about 345 km (214 miles) south of Ahmedabad December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>A supporter of the Congress Party holds onto a party flag as they listen to their party chief Sonia Gandhi during a rally ahead of state assembly elections at Siddhpur, about 120km (75 miles) north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Local leaders of the congress place a garland around their party chief Sonia Gandhi (C) during a rally ahead of state assembly elections at Siddhpur, about 120km (75 miles) north of Ahmedabad December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Supporters of the Congress Party wave as they welcome their party chief Sonia Gandhi during a rally ahead of state assembly elections at Siddhpur, about 120km (75 miles) north of Ahmedabad December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

