On the coast of the Black Sea
Children play under water slides at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Ukraine's Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays in the resorts and...more
Children play under water slides at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Ukraine's Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays in the resorts and sanatoriums along its subtropical Black Sea coast. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman pushes a pram along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Crimea is also the place from where Christianity spread throughout what was then called Kievan Rus', a federation of Slavic tribes that later became...more
A woman pushes a pram along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. Crimea is also the place from where Christianity spread throughout what was then called Kievan Rus', a federation of Slavic tribes that later became Russia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. The Baltic German Baron von Steingel commissioned the construction of the castle Swallow's Nest in 1911. It is today one of the...more
A general view shows the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. The Baltic German Baron von Steingel commissioned the construction of the castle Swallow's Nest in 1911. It is today one of the Crimea's most recognizable sights. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bus drives past a tourist attraction in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bus drives past a tourist attraction in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman feeds pigeons and seagulls at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman feeds pigeons and seagulls at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past a shoe stall at a market in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past a shoe stall at a market in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat walks outside Livadia Palace where Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in February 1945. Photo taken March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat walks outside Livadia Palace where Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in February 1945. Photo taken March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past an advertising poster in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past an advertising poster in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women wait for a bus in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women wait for a bus in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women push prams in the park of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women push prams in the park of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People look out to the Black Sea at the embankment in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People look out to the Black Sea at the embankment in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean flag is seen at an unfinished building in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean flag is seen at an unfinished building in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man wearing a "Ukraine" sports jacked cools off in the Black Sea in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man wearing a "Ukraine" sports jacked cools off in the Black Sea in the resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past a fountain at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk past a fountain at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A museum attendant looks of a window of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
A museum attendant looks of a window of Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at the embankment of the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A group of Orthodox Christians carry crosses and icons as they walk along a street in Yalta during what they called "a patrol against possible evil that might befall the Crimean peninsular" March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A group of Orthodox Christians carry crosses and icons as they walk along a street in Yalta during what they called "a patrol against possible evil that might befall the Crimean peninsular" March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman trims grapevine outside the Crimean resort city of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman trims grapevine outside the Crimean resort city of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A signpost reads "Kiev" in the park of the Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
A signpost reads "Kiev" in the park of the Livadia Palace where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Black Sea gushes around the sun terrace of the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Black Sea gushes around the sun terrace of the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at an empty swimming pool at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand at an empty swimming pool at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Kurpaty Sanatorium in the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
A pictures shows the conference table where U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin held the Yalta Conference in the Livadia Palace in Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the St. Michael the Archangel Church in the hills overlooking the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the St. Michael the Archangel Church in the hills overlooking the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks along the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks underneath a column arch at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. The writing reads, "Alushta Resort". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks underneath a column arch at the embankment in the Black Sea resort town of Alushta March 11, 2014. The writing reads, "Alushta Resort". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks on a pier near the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium at the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks on a pier near the Zhemchuzhina sanatorium at the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A car drives past a cartoon sculpture featuring the characters of the popular Soviet comedy "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style" that was partly filmed on this highway, outside Simferopol March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A car drives past a cartoon sculpture featuring the characters of the popular Soviet comedy "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style" that was partly filmed on this highway, outside Simferopol March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Crimean town of Yalta on the coast of the Black Sea, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A general view shows the Crimean town of Yalta on the coast of the Black Sea, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Drones over Paris
Drone enthusiasts gather for the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots.
Day after Holi - Huranga
Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of men.
Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.
Holi, festival of colors
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.