Pictures | Tue Jan 13, 2015 | 6:10am IST

On the edge in Lahore

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A girl stands on a pipe beside an open sewer in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Amna (R), 11, and Saadia, 10, sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A refugee Afghan girl cries as she sits in their only room in a slum in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
An Afghan refugee girl stands near her parents' makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Razia (R), 9, Amna (C), 11 and Saadia, 10 sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Afghan refugees sit on sacks filled with used plastic items to sell at their makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirt of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
An Afghan refugee boy plays in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Razia, 9, sorts papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A teenage boy leans against a wall as he listens to music in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
