On the frontlines of Mosul
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
Migrants stranded in Serbia
Migrants protest border issues as they wait in a derelict warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.
India vs England - First T20 at Kanpur
England beat India by seven wickets in the first Twenty20 match.
Mosul residents living in limbo
Khazer Camp is home to 29,000 Iraqis who have fled the fighting against the Islamic State as they wait to return home.
Snake charmers of Jogi Dera
Pictures of snake charmers of Jogi Dera in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.