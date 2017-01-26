Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2017 | 8:40pm IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at the Tigris river frontline near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 35
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 35
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 35
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army inspects a house which was burned by Islamic State militants before they fled the area, in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 35
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires during a battle with Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 35
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 35
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 35
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
An Iraqi military vehicle is seen next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
8 / 35
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man carries his child as he flees his home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
9 / 35
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Destroyed buildings Saddam Hussein's palaces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 35
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Wrecked vehicles used by Islamic State militants for bombings are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 35
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 35
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Iraqi soldiers take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
13 / 35
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
A mortar shell that Islamic State militants left behind is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
14 / 35
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 35
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Displaced people flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
16 / 35
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
An Iraqi soldier walks next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants near Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
17 / 35
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces flash victory signs during a fight with Islamic State militants in the district of Cokjaly in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 35
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A man who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul shows his marriage certificate issued by the Islamic State militants at temporary court at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
19 / 35
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects a house used by Islamic State militants during a battle with IS in Talkeef district, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
20 / 35
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect weapons left behind by Islamic State militants during the battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
21 / 35
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers fire their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
22 / 35
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces is seen at the site of car bomb attack during a battle with Islamic State militants in Andalus neighborhood of Mosul., REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 35
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 35
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
25 / 35
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe are used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, are pictured at the University of Mosul during a battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
26 / 35
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
27 / 35
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
28 / 35
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians give sweets to security forces during a battle with Islamic State militants in the al-Zirai district of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
29 / 35
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces takes his position during a battle in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
30 / 35
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Andalus neighborhood. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
31 / 35
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
32 / 35
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Young boy in the Andalus district holds up his shirt to show Iraqi forces that he is not wearing a suicide vest during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
33 / 35
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces take his position during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
34 / 35
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A burning car of Islamic State militants is seen during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Next Slideshows

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants stranded in Serbia

Migrants protest border issues as they wait in a derelict warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

26 Jan 2017
India vs England - First T20 at Kanpur

India vs England - First T20 at Kanpur

England beat India by seven wickets in the first Twenty20 match.

26 Jan 2017
Mosul residents living in limbo

Mosul residents living in limbo

Khazer Camp is home to 29,000 Iraqis who have fled the fighting against the Islamic State as they wait to return home.

26 Jan 2017
Snake charmers of Jogi Dera

Snake charmers of Jogi Dera

Pictures of snake charmers of Jogi Dera in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh.

25 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast