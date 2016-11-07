Edition:
On the frontlines of Mosul

Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Displaced people who had fled from Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, head to safer territory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Displaced people who fled Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, run from clashes as they head to safer territory. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes between Peshmerga forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An Iraqi soldier prepares a rope to handcuff a detained man, who was fleeing with his family and whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Peshmerga forces carry weapons near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Men who just fled the fighting between Islamic State and the Iraqi army in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul are pictured at a mosque used as a screening center. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a building that was used as a prison by Islamic State militants in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An Iraqi soldier aims his rifle during a battle with Islamic State fighters at the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A boy reacts as Iraqi soldiers help him to walk out the front line during a battle with Islamic State in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Iraqi security forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during clashes at a frontline in Ali Rash village, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds up a sword he found, which he says is similar to the kind used by Islamic State militants for beheadings, at the front line in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An Iraqi soldier aims his rifle during a battle with Islamic State, at the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Special forces members keep watch on the outskirts of Bazwaia, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Members of Iraqi security forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An Iraqi soldier shows a pamphlet which reads "Wearing beards is compulsory, shaving is prohibited" along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces members walk with their weapons before clashes with Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the town of Hammam Al-Alil in the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
An Iraqi airforce helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier shows a pamphlet which reads "Wearing beards is compulsory, shaving is prohibited" along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers celebrate beside a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Popular Mobilization Forces personnel fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Iraqi soldiers celebrate as they pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Smoke raises after Kurdish Peshmerga fighters disabled IED�s and recaptured from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
