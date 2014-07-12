On the ground in Gaza

Women hoping to cross into Egypt present their passports as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to...more

Women hoping to cross into Egypt present their passports as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Egypt's state news agency said Egyptian authorities had decided to open the Rafah border crossing to Gaza to allow wounded Palestinians to receive medical care in Egypt. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

