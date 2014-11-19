On the mats in Cuba
Children make a line during a wrestling training session in front of pictures of late Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (L), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (C) and Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, on the outskirts of Havana,...more
Children practice wrestling in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Oscar Torres, 9, (C) leads an exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bust of Cuban independence hero Jose Marti is seen at a wrestling academy in downtown Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child lifts weights during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball game gymnasium in downtown Havana, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jonatan Leliebre, 10 (L), and Oscar Torres, 9, exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child cries next to his coaches after losing a fight at a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children react during a local wrestling tournament in Havana, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Wrestling teacher Esteban Quintana, 43, smokes a cigar during a training session in downtown Havana, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise before a wrestling lesson on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child uses an iron door to exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A wrestler takes a break at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children exercise during a wrestling lesson in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man helps a child exercise before a wrestling practice session at an old Basque ball gymnasium in downtown Havana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories
The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.
Garbage pickers of India
The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.
Brazil's drought from above
Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.