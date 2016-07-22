Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 23, 2016 | 12:55am IST

On the RNC floor

Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 34
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 34
Delegates celebrate. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Delegates celebrate. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Delegates celebrate. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 34
A delegate wearing a Hillary Clinton mask as well as handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A delegate wearing a Hillary Clinton mask as well as handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate wearing a Hillary Clinton mask as well as handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 34
A delegate takes a photo with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A delegate takes a photo with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate takes a photo with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 34
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich

An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich
Close
6 / 34
A delegate sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A delegate sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 34
A delegate wears political buttons. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A delegate wears political buttons. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate wears political buttons. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 34
Converse "Make America Great Again" running shoes at the RNC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Converse "Make America Great Again" running shoes at the RNC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Converse "Make America Great Again" running shoes at the RNC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 34
Female delegates dance during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Female delegates dance during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Female delegates dance during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 34
A delegate yawns prior to the start of the evening portion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A delegate yawns prior to the start of the evening portion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A delegate yawns prior to the start of the evening portion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 34
Delegates wearing U.S. flag-themed suits walk the hallways. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Delegates wearing U.S. flag-themed suits walk the hallways. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Delegates wearing U.S. flag-themed suits walk the hallways. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 34
Delegates yell after the RNC announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Delegates yell after the RNC announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Delegates yell after the RNC announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 34
A Boy Scout leader salutes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Boy Scout leader salutes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A Boy Scout leader salutes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 34
Supporters of Donald Trump attempt to obscure a protester from the activist group Code Pink. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Supporters of Donald Trump attempt to obscure a protester from the activist group Code Pink. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attempt to obscure a protester from the activist group Code Pink. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
15 / 34
Delegates hold hands as they pray during the invocation in the midst of the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Delegates hold hands as they pray during the invocation in the midst of the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Delegates hold hands as they pray during the invocation in the midst of the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 34
A delegate holds a Donald Trump doll during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A delegate holds a Donald Trump doll during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A delegate holds a Donald Trump doll during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 34
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 34
A delegate wears colorful socks on the second day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A delegate wears colorful socks on the second day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A delegate wears colorful socks on the second day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
19 / 34
A delegate yawns during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A delegate yawns during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A delegate yawns during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
20 / 34
Reverend Glenn Clary of the Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, kneels in prayer in front of the stage during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reverend Glenn Clary of the Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, kneels in prayer in front of the stage during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Reverend Glenn Clary of the Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, kneels in prayer in front of the stage during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
21 / 34
A button worn by Morton Blackwell from Virginia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A button worn by Morton Blackwell from Virginia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A button worn by Morton Blackwell from Virginia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
22 / 34
Florida delegates check their phones. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Florida delegates check their phones. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Florida delegates check their phones. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
23 / 34
Delegates pose for pictures with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on the floor during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Delegates pose for pictures with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on the floor during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Delegates pose for pictures with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on the floor during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 34
A delegate wearing an "Army Mom" camouflage coat and a Wisconsin "cheese head" hat walks across the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A delegate wearing an "Army Mom" camouflage coat and a Wisconsin "cheese head" hat walks across the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate wearing an "Army Mom" camouflage coat and a Wisconsin "cheese head" hat walks across the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 34
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign during the first day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign during the first day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign during the first day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 34
Kansas delegate Beverly Gossage shouts from the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kansas delegate Beverly Gossage shouts from the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Kansas delegate Beverly Gossage shouts from the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
27 / 34
Audience members and delegates listen as New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members and delegates listen as New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Audience members and delegates listen as New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 34
An RNC delegate from Florida holds a Donald Trump doll. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An RNC delegate from Florida holds a Donald Trump doll. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An RNC delegate from Florida holds a Donald Trump doll. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 34
Delegates dressed as Donald Trump and an American Revolutionary soldier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Delegates dressed as Donald Trump and an American Revolutionary soldier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Delegates dressed as Donald Trump and an American Revolutionary soldier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 34
A man wearing a Trump cape talks to people during the second day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

A man wearing a Trump cape talks to people during the second day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A man wearing a Trump cape talks to people during the second day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
31 / 34
Members of the Texas delegation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Texas delegation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Members of the Texas delegation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 34
A delegate dressed as former Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A delegate dressed as former Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A delegate dressed as former Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
33 / 34
A delegate studies a copy of the Republican platform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A delegate studies a copy of the Republican platform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A delegate studies a copy of the Republican platform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
The little prince

The little prince

Next Slideshows

The little prince

The little prince

Growing up with Britain's Prince George.

22 Jul 2016
Sky full of balloons

Sky full of balloons

Hot air balloons fill the sky over Netivot, Israel, during a two-day international festival.

22 Jul 2016
Devoted to Rajinikanth

Devoted to Rajinikanth

Fans show their devotion to Rajinikanth, whose new film "Kabali" released on Friday.

22 Jul 2016
Inside the Trump Museum

Inside the Trump Museum

The "Trump Museum," just steps from the Republican National Convention, displays artifacts such as the Trump action figure, the Trump board game and sartorial...

20 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast