On the RNC floor
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delegates celebrate. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A delegate wearing a Hillary Clinton mask as well as handcuffs and a prison jumpsuit. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A delegate takes a photo with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich
A delegate sings the National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A delegate wears political buttons. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Converse "Make America Great Again" running shoes at the RNC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Female delegates dance during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate yawns prior to the start of the evening portion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Delegates wearing U.S. flag-themed suits walk the hallways. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delegates yell after the RNC announced that the convention would not hold a roll-call vote. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Boy Scout leader salutes. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump attempt to obscure a protester from the activist group Code Pink. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Delegates hold hands as they pray during the invocation in the midst of the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate holds a Donald Trump doll during the second day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A delegate weeps during a speech by Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attacks on Benghazi, Libya in 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate wears colorful socks on the second day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A delegate yawns during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Reverend Glenn Clary of the Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska, kneels in prayer in front of the stage during the third day. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A button worn by Morton Blackwell from Virginia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Florida delegates check their phones. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Delegates pose for pictures with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on the floor during the third session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate wearing an "Army Mom" camouflage coat and a Wisconsin "cheese head" hat walks across the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign during the first day. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kansas delegate Beverly Gossage shouts from the floor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members and delegates listen as New Jersey Governor Christie speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An RNC delegate from Florida holds a Donald Trump doll. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates dressed as Donald Trump and an American Revolutionary soldier. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man wearing a Trump cape talks to people during the second day. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Members of the Texas delegation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A delegate dressed as former Abraham Lincoln looks on during the third day. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate studies a copy of the Republican platform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
The little prince
Growing up with Britain's Prince George.
Sky full of balloons
Hot air balloons fill the sky over Netivot, Israel, during a two-day international festival.
Devoted to Rajinikanth
Fans show their devotion to Rajinikanth, whose new film "Kabali" released on Friday.
Inside the Trump Museum
The "Trump Museum," just steps from the Republican National Convention, displays artifacts such as the Trump action figure, the Trump board game and sartorial...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.