On the road!
A vendor selling candy floss crosses a road in Kolkata March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor selling candy floss crosses a road in Kolkata March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman waves India's national flag as she rides her mini bike near the India Gate during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman waves India's national flag as she rides her mini bike near the India Gate during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A nomadic shepherd with his herd of sheep waits for the signal at a busy road junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A nomadic shepherd with his herd of sheep waits for the signal at a busy road junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Langur monkey runs across a road in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Langur monkey runs across a road in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man pulls his rickshaw loaded with used polystyrene during a foggy day on a busy street in New Delhi December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man pulls his rickshaw loaded with used polystyrene during a foggy day on a busy street in New Delhi December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Labourers with their clothes splattered with silver paint travel on a tricycle from one position of the race track to another to work on the track that will be used for the road cycling race event of the Commonwealth Games on the outskirts of New...more
Labourers with their clothes splattered with silver paint travel on a tricycle from one position of the race track to another to work on the track that will be used for the road cycling race event of the Commonwealth Games on the outskirts of New Delhi October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Chickens are transported on a bicycle outside a wholesale market in Kolkata March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Chickens are transported on a bicycle outside a wholesale market in Kolkata March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A cycle-rickshaw puller moves the wreckage of a car to a scrap yard in Siliguri February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cycle-rickshaw puller moves the wreckage of a car to a scrap yard in Siliguri February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Traffic moves past a vehicle shaped like a hand, the symbol of the Congress party, in Hyderabad April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Traffic moves past a vehicle shaped like a hand, the symbol of the Congress party, in Hyderabad April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
An elephant walks down a busy road in New Delhi December 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An elephant walks down a busy road in New Delhi December 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men transport plastic pots on a motorbike to a market in Hyderabad November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Men transport plastic pots on a motorbike to a market in Hyderabad November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Camels jostle with traffic on a busy New Delhi street.
Camels jostle with traffic on a busy New Delhi street.
Next Slideshows
The Pope's inauguration
Pope Francis inaugurated his papacy, addressing an estimated 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square.
Bombings on Iraq invasion anniversary
A dozen car bombs and suicide blasts killed more than 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Inside CPAC
Scenes from the annual Republican gathering.
West Bank settlements
President Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties. Here's a snapshot of life...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.