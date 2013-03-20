Edition:
On the road!

<p>A vendor selling candy floss crosses a road in Kolkata March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A woman waves India's national flag as she rides her mini bike near the India Gate during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A nomadic shepherd with his herd of sheep waits for the signal at a busy road junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A Langur monkey runs across a road in Shimla November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A man rides a rickshaw while pulling an unused rickshaw on a road after a rain shower in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A man pulls his rickshaw loaded with used polystyrene during a foggy day on a busy street in New Delhi December 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Labourers with their clothes splattered with silver paint travel on a tricycle from one position of the race track to another to work on the track that will be used for the road cycling race event of the Commonwealth Games on the outskirts of New Delhi October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A man rides a motorcycle carrying six children on their way back home from school at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Chickens are transported on a bicycle outside a wholesale market in Kolkata March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>A cycle-rickshaw puller moves the wreckage of a car to a scrap yard in Siliguri February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Traffic moves past a vehicle shaped like a hand, the symbol of the Congress party, in Hyderabad April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>An elephant walks down a busy road in New Delhi December 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Men transport plastic pots on a motorbike to a market in Hyderabad November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Traffic moves slowly as stray cows walk on a road in New Delhi May 6, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>Camels jostle with traffic on a busy New Delhi street.</p>

