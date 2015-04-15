Edition:
On the Saudi-Yemen border

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi prepares a shell for a tank in the country's southern port city of Aden April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Houthi militant stands guard on a wall outside the headquarters of the United Nations in Sanaa April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi volunteers take up position at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi soldiers take their position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi volunteer deploys at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A general view of the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi volunteer takes up position at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier takes up a position at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Yemeni man entering Saudi Arabia waits to stamp his passport at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi soldiers are deployed at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi border guard watches as he stands in a boat off the coast of the Red Sea on Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Yemeni man walks with his wife as they arrive to stamp their passports to enter Saudi Arabia at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi soldiers walk with their weapons at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi border guard takes position in an observation post near Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Members of Saudi security forces stand guard at Al-Tiwal crossing in Jizan on Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi tank is pictured at the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

