Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013

On the set of World War Z

<p>Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Models of corpses arrive on the back of a truck onset of World War Z in Valletta, Malta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Models of corpses arrive on the back of a truck onset of World War Z in Valletta, Malta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Models of corpses arrive on the back of a truck onset of World War Z in Valletta, Malta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers grab hold of a loudspeaker stand which was accidentally knocked over, hitting a woman (2nd L, partly hidden) while filming "World War Z" in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers grab hold of a loudspeaker stand which was accidentally knocked over, hitting a woman (2nd L, partly hidden) while filming "World War Z" in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers grab hold of a loudspeaker stand which was accidentally knocked over, hitting a woman (2nd L, partly hidden) while filming "World War Z" in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from extras acting as zombies while taking part in the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from extras acting as zombies while taking part in the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from extras acting as zombies while taking part in the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A film extra dressed as a zombie takes an umbrella on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A film extra dressed as a zombie takes an umbrella on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

A film extra dressed as a zombie takes an umbrella on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras stand together on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras stand together on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras stand together on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers line up to hand their weapons in to the armory during a lunch break on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers line up to hand their weapons in to the armory during a lunch break on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers line up to hand their weapons in to the armory during a lunch break on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An extra dressed as an American soldier on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

An extra dressed as an American soldier on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

An extra dressed as an American soldier on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Girls photograph a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Girls photograph a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Girls photograph a yellow taxi cab parked next to the set of the film 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras in "World War Z" run along a street during filming in Glasgow, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>People walk past a blocked off street on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

People walk past a blocked off street on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

People walk past a blocked off street on the set of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A helicopter with Israel Defense Force markings, being used in "World War Z", flies past the British Royal Navy assault ship HMS Ocean in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A helicopter with Israel Defense Force markings, being used in "World War Z", flies past the British Royal Navy assault ship HMS Ocean in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

A helicopter with Israel Defense Force markings, being used in "World War Z", flies past the British Royal Navy assault ship HMS Ocean in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from people acting as zombies on the set of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from people acting as zombies on the set of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as civilians and Israeli and Palestinian soldiers flee from people acting as zombies on the set of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Extras dressed as Israeli soldiers fire their weapons during the shooting of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Extras dressed as Israeli soldiers fire their weapons during the shooting of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as Israeli soldiers fire their weapons during the shooting of "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt walks between cars during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

A woman walks past yellow taxis parked on the set of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Extras dressed as police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras dressed as police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as police officers walk on the set during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Film crew members pick up models of corpses on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Film crew members pick up models of corpses on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Film crew members pick up models of corpses on the set of World War Z in Valletta, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man stands at a blocked off road taking a photograph during filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

An extra smokes a cigar during the filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Brad Pitt acts during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Brad Pitt acts during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt acts during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Actress Mireille Enos walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during the filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Actress Mireille Enos walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during the filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Actress Mireille Enos walks beside her husband Alan Ruck and their daughter Vesper during the filming of World War Z in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

Extras dressed as policemen sit during the filming of 'World War Z' in Glasgow, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

<p> Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Friday, June 21, 2013

Brad Pitt on the set of World War Z in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, June 21, 2013

People gather to watch during filming of "World War Z" in Glasgow, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

