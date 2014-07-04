On the sidelines
Young players of Planaltina football club practice in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Trophies are displayed near a Brazilian team jersey in a room at a local football stadium in Planaltina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy carries his surfboard during sunset on Futuro beach in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A street cleaner and fan of the Brazilian national World Cup soccer team shows the myriad of piercings on her face, and her silver rings, on a street in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans wait by a fence as Brazil's national soccer team attends a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Brazil's national soccer team player Dante arrives at a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man in swimming costume walks during a rainy day in Recife July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cables are seen around a utility pole in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A combination photo shows local fruits in a market in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A rope separates photographers and Russia's players before their match against Algeria in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A French flag is displayed from the balcony of a hotel in Brasilia June 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch the match between Mexico and the Netherlands from phone booths, on a large screen at the airport in Belo Horizonte June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A view of the interior of the cathedral designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cable cars are seen over de Complexo de Alemao slum in Rio De Janeiro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Colombian fan holds his hat before a match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Kites with colors of different countries participating in the World Cup fly on a beach in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brazil soccer fans joke with a photographer in the old part of Recife after their team's victory against Chile during a round of 16 game June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk down a street in Fortaleza, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A photographer sets up his remote camera behind the goal before the match between Australia and Spain at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A boy watches as adults trade Panini soccer World Cup collection stickers in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The media bus driver is reflected in a mirror during the trip away from the Pernambuco arena in the rain in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carries an inflatable swimming pool on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl sells World Cup souvenirs in downtown Porto Alegre June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vendor prepares "pan de queso" (cheese bread) on a street early morning in Porto Alegre, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Masks can be seen between the chairs inside the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A FIFA official gives a thumbs-up as he passes by remote cameras before the match between Algeria and Russia at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man who looks like Brazilian player Neymar poses for photographs with shoppers in a mall in Recife June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker rappels from the Cristo Redentor statue at the Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Skewers of barbequed meat cook on the grill at the Historic Center (Pelourinho) in Salvador July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A TAM passenger jet casts a shadow on the ground as it descends to land in Sao Paulo June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fisherman offers fresh fishes to the Reuters crew - Murad Sezer, Marcelo Del Pozo and Tony Garcia - for lunch near a beach in Fortaleza July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Volkswagen Beetle is pictured near the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Burger battle
Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.