Pictures | Sat Jan 16, 2016 | 12:45am IST

On the slopes of Iran

Skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort in the Alborz mountain range, northwest of Tehran, Iran, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
An Iranian security man talks on a walkie-talkie at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A man trains his children at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian skiers have meals in a restaurant at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
An Iranian man skis at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian women rest at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian women take a selfie at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
An Iranian man snowboards at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian skiers rest at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranians ski at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian skiers rest at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A general view shows the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranians ski at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranian skiers rest at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Iranians ski at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
