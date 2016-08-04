Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 4, 2016 | 6:35am IST

On the trail with Trump

Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 20
People stand during the national anthem before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand during the national anthem before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
People stand during the national anthem before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 20
Donald Trump speaks to a youth following a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks to a youth following a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to a youth following a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
A supporter holds up a sign before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter holds up a sign before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A supporter holds up a sign before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 20
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 20
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 20
Donald Trump walks onstage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump walks onstage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Donald Trump walks onstage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
A veteran watches as Trump speaks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A veteran watches as Trump speaks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A veteran watches as Trump speaks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars conference at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 20
Donald Trump speaks at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
A youth prays during the invocation before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A youth prays during the invocation before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A youth prays during the invocation before Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
Secret Service agents line up to get off a Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Secret Service agents line up to get off a Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Secret Service agents line up to get off a Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 20
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Supporters are seen before Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 20
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
I am Yazidi

I am Yazidi

Next Slideshows

I am Yazidi

I am Yazidi

The plight of the religious community of Yazidis, who were massacred two years ago in Sinjar in what the U.N. deemed to be a genocide.

04 Aug 2016
Libya's battle on the beach

Libya's battle on the beach

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shell Islamic State fighters from the beach.

03 Aug 2016
Zimbabwe tensions rising

Zimbabwe tensions rising

Zimbabwe has witnessed several anti-government protests in recent months, including the biggest stay at home demonstration by activist pastor Evan Mawarire's...

03 Aug 2016
Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

Rebel and government forces fight for control of Aleppo in Syria.

03 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast