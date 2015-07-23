On the U.S.-Mexico border
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez July 29, 2014. Grupo Beta is a Mexican federal entity founded...more
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near Mexico City, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jose Hernandez, 24, poses with a picture of himself taken before his accident, in El Progreso, Honduras June 24, 2010. A migrant worker on his way to the U.S., Hernandez was run over by a train in Mexico on 2004 and lost his arm and right leg, as...more
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
A Texas Parks and Wildlife warden stands next to a 30-caliber rifle as he patrols on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
The bend in the Rio Grande is seen from a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter on patrol in Mission, Texas July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gay/Pool
A Central American migrant walks on the train tracks in Arriaga August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr, there is an open gate in the U.S.-Mexico border fence which immigrants would stroll through...more
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie...more
Clothes hang to dry in the backyard of a home facing the border fence at the United States-Mexico border outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A U.S. border patrol vehicle is seen from the Mexican side of the border while driving near Otay Mountain on the outskirts of San Diego, California June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Immigrants hide from a border patrol vehicle while waiting a chance to cross into the United States at the border fence on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A member of the "Patriots" patrol group, Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are housed inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas July 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Rick Loomis/Pool
A man holds a sign at a vigil in support of refugee children and their families in Murrieta, California July 9, 2014. The sign reads, "Welcome to California." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators picket against the possible arrivals of undocumented migrants who may be processed at the Murrieta Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Food and kitchen items are scattered on the kitchen floor of a house seized by authorities in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 23, 2014. The house was seized and sealed after it had been identified as one of a series of safe houses for illegal immigrants...more
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An interior view of a cell at a temporary holding facility at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hedglen located southeast of Douglas, Arizona August 8, 2013. Modeled on the remote fire bases used by the U.S....more
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Alexandra from Guatemala shows a drawing she made at the shelter for underage immigrants and repatriated minors "Mexico, my home" in Ciudad Juarez May 27, 2014. The shelter receives underage Mexicans and Central Americans who have been prevented from...more
Inmates serving a jail sentence relax at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rancher John Ladd feeds cattle on his property adjacent to the Arizona-Mexico border near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A sign is seen at the Falfurrias U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The unidentified graves of people whose remains were found in the desert are seen in Falfurrias, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Friends of Ramses Barron hug outside his home while mourning his death in Nogales, Mexico January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who...more
A U.S. Border Patrol rescue beacon is seen near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Arizona-Mexico border fence near Naco, Arizona, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Manny Villalobos (C) patrols with other agents along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator throws a stone towards the U.S. border fence, during a protest at a section of the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. Those making the...more
A United States Border Patrol agent checks an area under a bridge crossing between the United States and Mexico in El Paso, Texas November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A fence is seen at the United States-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man sleeps on a bus bench near the fence separating the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
One of the Mexican fishing boats or Panga, which was used in a smuggling operation, found washed ashore in north of Malibu, California in March 2011. Tightened security along the U.S.-Mexico border is pushing human smugglers from Baja California to...more
A boy tries to touch the sand on the other side of a the wall separating Mexico and the United States in Imperial Beach, California November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A United States border patrol agent catches an illegal immigrant crossing from Mexico to the U.S. in San Ysidro, California, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Couples Cecy Cascro and Aaron Gonzalez and his brother Jorge Gonzalez and Lisa Beaman (L-R) embrace before the start of the Charro Days parade in Brownsville, Texas February 27, 2009. Charro Days is a bi-national festival, which celebrates the shared...more
