Pictures | Wed Jun 18, 2014 | 12:55am IST

On the World Cup sidelines

A boy plays soccer in a park in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman walks on the beach as the sun sets between buildings in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRAZIL)

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A man takes a nap over a soccer ball at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL)

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A floor cover depicting a soccer pitch is seen in an elevator in a hotel in Curitiba city June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman sells hats on the beach in Recife June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Apartments light up the Atlantic Ocean as night descends on the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Workers stand on a scaffolding outside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tont Gentile

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A man stands beside a cart full of empty beer and soda cans on a street in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Mexican soccer fans gather on the streets in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A couple looks at city lights in Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A girl plays table football at a shopping mall in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
People walk down a dark street in downtown Fortaleza, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Cars drive on a street in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
People charge their electronic devices as they wait for their delayed flights at Alfonso Pena airport in Curitiba city, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
People play soccer on the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Passengers relax as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Locals dance to music outside a restaurant during the 2014 World Cup in Manaus June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A statue is wrapped in a Brazilian flag at a hotel in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Vitor Haas concentrates as he sits on a rope before tightrope walking near the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An aerial view of Sao Paulo is seen from the window of a plane June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A vendor pulls his cart of goods along the beach in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A vendor prepares meat skewers at a street market in Belo Horizonte June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A child covered with Argentina's soccer jersey lies outside Maracana stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup match between Argentina and Bosnia Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A view of the long walk for the press to gain access to Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Police officers and horses avoid rain before Mexico's national soccer team's training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A fisherman casts his net on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman sells newspapers on the street in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A man raises the flags of Brazil and the state of Pernambuco on the beach in Recife June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman walks in Recife June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
People play soccer at the Praia do Futuro beach in Fortaleza June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
