On Turkey's shores
Refugees walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wearing life jackets prepare to board a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy shout 'God is great' as they start their journey to the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee woman holds a baby on a beach as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee carries a child to a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A refugee woman holds a baby wrapped in a plastic bag as she waits to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees wait to get on a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from Cesme, Turkey November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme,Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees carrying their children walk towards a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Refugees stand on top of a hill as the others try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egypt to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents...
Taiwan on China's shores
The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
America's religions
As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.
China unveils passenger jet
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China rolls out its C919 narrow body jet, meant to rival similar models from Airbus and Boeing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.