Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 3:30am IST

Onboard JFK's presidential yacht

<p>The former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five U.S. Presidents, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Friday, November 22, 2013

<p>Pictures are seen on the wall in the salon of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The bridge on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as the vessel is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The dining room on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The lone stateroom is seen on the the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Pillows are seen on the bed in the lone stateroom on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is seen as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>U.S. President John F. Kennedy's desk is seen in the salon on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Christopher Hill, a deckhand, walks past a seal on the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>The aft of the former presidential yacht, Honey Fitz, is shown as it is docked in West Palm Beach, Florida November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Pictures