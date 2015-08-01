Once in a Blue Moon
A cyclist rides his mountain bike as a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises in a park in Rome, July 31, 2015. The Blue moon effect refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen in Rome, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon is seen over Loosely Row, near Princes Risborough, southeast England, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises behind a telecommunication tower over the Camlica Hill in Istanbul, Turkey, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The statue of the angel on the top of Castel Sant'Angelo is seen past a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, in Rome, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen next to the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The effect known as Blue Moon is seen next to the Statue of Liberty while a man jogs in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over north London, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen next to the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Leaves are silhouetted against a full moon, known as the Blue Moon, over north London, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler
Suspected Jewish attackers torch a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, killing an 18-month-old toddler.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the month of July.
Beijing 2022 Olympic gold
Beijing was chosen by the International Olympic Committee to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, becoming the first city to be awarded both the summer and winter...
India this week
Some of our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.