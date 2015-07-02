One-legged flamingo
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more
Veterinarians and a zookeeper hold down a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Parts of a specially-made prosthesis are pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Veterinarians and a zookeeper hold down a flamingo while they put a prosthesis on its amputated leg, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, walks at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A zookeeper holds down a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Chilean flamingos are pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A zookeeper helps a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, to walk at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A zookeeper holds the head of a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The X-ray image of a flamingo's fractured leg is pictured at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, walks at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Obama in the rain
When it rains on the president.
Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar
One of Kashmir's main tourist attractions, take a look at some pictures of the the mirror calm Dal lake.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
World Egg Throwing Championships
The World Egg Throwing Federation hosts its annual tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.