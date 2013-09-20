One month in Syria
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize human shields against possible U.S. strikes, at Qasion Mountain overlooking the capital Damascus September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri more
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah more
Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Damascus, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qaboun area, eastern Ghouta, September 15, 2013....more
Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border and manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
