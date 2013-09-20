Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 20, 2013 | 10:10pm IST

One month in Syria

<p>A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar</p>

A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar

Friday, September 20, 2013

A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar

Close
1 / 40
<p>A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Friday, September 20, 2013

A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
2 / 40
<p>People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, September 20, 2013

People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
3 / 40
<p>An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, September 20, 2013

An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
4 / 40
<p>A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim</p>

A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Close
5 / 40
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Friday, September 20, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
6 / 40
<p>Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Friday, September 20, 2013

Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

Close
7 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
8 / 40
<p>Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Friday, September 20, 2013

Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

Close
9 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
10 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
11 / 40
<p>Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize human shields against possible U.S. strikes, at Qasion Mountain overlooking the capital Damascus September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize human shields against possible U.S. strikes, at Qasion Mountain overlooking the capital Damascus September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri more

Friday, September 20, 2013

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize human shields against possible U.S. strikes, at Qasion Mountain overlooking the capital Damascus September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
12 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
13 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah more

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
14 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
15 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
16 / 40
<p>Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
17 / 40
<p>A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Damascus, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Damascus, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Friday, September 20, 2013

A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Damascus, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
18 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
19 / 40
<p>Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, September 20, 2013

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
20 / 40
<p>A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Friday, September 20, 2013

A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Close
21 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
22 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
23 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
24 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
25 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
26 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
27 / 40
<p>A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qaboun area, eastern Ghouta, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qaboun area, eastern Ghouta, September 15, 2013....more

Friday, September 20, 2013

A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qaboun area, eastern Ghouta, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
28 / 40
<p>Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Friday, September 20, 2013

Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
29 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
30 / 40
<p>An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border and manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj</p>

An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border and manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

Friday, September 20, 2013

An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border and manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj

Close
31 / 40
<p>Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
32 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
33 / 40
<p>A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
34 / 40
<p>A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
35 / 40
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, September 20, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
36 / 40
<p>A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Friday, September 20, 2013

A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
37 / 40
<p>A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
38 / 40
<p>A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
39 / 40
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Friday, September 20, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Germany votes

Germany votes

Next Slideshows

Germany votes

Germany votes

Germany heads to the poll, as Angela Merkel aims to become one of the few post-war leaders to win a third term in office.

20 Sep 2013
Flooding in Mexico

Flooding in Mexico

Heavy rains spawned by two major storms trigger flash floods and landslides in eastern Mexico.

20 Sep 2013
Mt Sinabung erupts

Mt Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupts, throwing volcanic ash into air, and forcing around 13,000 people to temporary shelters

19 Sep 2013
Philippine rebel standoff

Philippine rebel standoff

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels seeking to declare an independent state clash with security forces in the southern Philippines.

19 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures