One Tough Mudder
A competitor climbs out of a tube during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and...more
A competitor climbs out of a tube during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors pull themselves over water along a rope during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor runs through a fire obstacle during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor reacts after being zapped by an electrified wire during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors react as they run through electrified wires before crossing the finish line of the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Mud flies in front of a competitor as he swims through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor reacts after jumping into a vat of ice water during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors crawl through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor falls as he runs through tires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor climbs out of a tube during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors embrace as they cross the finish line of the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors work to pull a woman up an obstacle where competitors must jump to the top of a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor wears a camera on his head as he competes in the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors jump into a vat of ice water during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors swim through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Mud flies in front of a competitor as he swims through mud underneath electrified wires during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Mud flies off a competitor's shoes as he runs out of an obstacle during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor comforts his teammate after she made it through the last obstacle during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A competitor squints as he gets up after trying to run up a half pipe during the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Competitors embrace after crossing the finish line in the Tough Mudder at Mt. Snow in West Dover, Vermont July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
