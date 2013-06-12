Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 12, 2013 | 11:30pm IST

One woman's Taksim protest

<p>Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in...more

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya shows a photograph of her mother Lutfiye, at her home in Istanbul June 5, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighbourhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
1 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is...more

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya, a member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, stands in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. She has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya prepares breakfast for her family, her husband Hamit (L), her sons Safak (2nd L) and Mazlum (2nd R), at their home in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
3 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya chats with a passenger on a public bus on her way to Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
4 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya walks past barricades on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya laughs with another protester in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
6 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya offers food to a visitor in Gezi park in Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
8 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya dances during her son Mazlum's (L) pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 19
<p>Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Mazlum looks up as his fiancee Sureyya (R) speaks to her future mother-in-law Ayse Diskaya (2nd R) at a pre-wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
10 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya talks with a visitor in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
11 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya walks past Ataturk Cultural Center on her way to Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
12 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya writes a note next to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
13 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya attaches a note to a wishing tree at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya attaches a scarf to a demonstrator's wrist in Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (2nd L) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (L) shout anti-government slogans as they visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya, chats with her son Mazlum (L) and her daughter-in-law Sureyya (2nd L) outside of their home before the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya gestures as she walks past a damaged bus on her way to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 19
<p>Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Ayse Diskaya, her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Inside Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong

Next Slideshows

Inside Hong Kong

Inside Hong Kong

Bustling restaurants, shopping districts and activities on Victoria Harbour help define life in Hong Kong, where ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden says he...

12 Jun 2013
Capturing the moment

Capturing the moment

People, places and events captured for posterity with a camera.

12 Jun 2013
China's space dreams

China's space dreams

China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.

12 Jun 2013
Beat the heat

Beat the heat

A look at how people cool off during summer in India.

11 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures