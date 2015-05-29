Edition:
One World Observatory opens

Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. Taking up parts of the 100th, 101st, and 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center building, the One World Observatory opened to the public Friday for the first time. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman looks out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors stand in line for the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Dancers perform to celebrate the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors go through security screening as they enter the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors sit down for drinks and food in a restaurant as they look out the windows of the newly opened One World Trade Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman looks out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors stand in line as they wait to enter the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors sit down at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors to the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Jerry Jones Sr., owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, talks after cutting the ribbon celebrating the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A woman laughs as she raises her drink at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Manhattan stretches out in a view from the newly opened One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors stand in line holding tickets for the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
David Checketts (3rd R), chairman and chief executive officer of Legends, Hal Steinbrenner (4th R), owner of New York Yankees, and Jerry Jones Sr. (5th L), owner of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, stand with officials from Legends and officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after cutting the ribbon celebrating the public opening of the One World Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Visitors sit down at a restaurant in the newly opened One World Trade Observatory in Manhattan May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man stands on a balcony overlooking visitors as they look out the windows of the newly opened One World Observatory in New York May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
