One year in Japan

Kenji Sato is reflected in a driver's mirror, which has a photograph of his son Haruse attached to it, in Minamisanriku, northeastern Japan, March 3, 2012. Sato's wife, Hiromi, gave birth to their son at the Ishinomaki Red Cross hospital on March 11, 2011, the same day when the massive 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan. In a fortunate twist of fate, Sato, a wiry descendant of fishermen in his coastal hometown of Minamisanriku, took time off from work to see his third child, Haruse, born at a hospital in the nearby port city. A year on, the Satos, who all survived the tsunami since their house was built on a hill, are planning a quiet birthday with some cake and ice cream for the child who, his grandmother Kazuko insists, "was born to save us." REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao