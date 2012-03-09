One year in Japan
A woman wearing a helmet walks through traffic chaos as people are forced to walk home between grid locked vehicles in central Tokyo after an earthquake off the coast of northern Japan, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An aerial view of the earthquake and tsunami damage at the coastal town of Minami Soma, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Abandoned housing sites remain empty after being swept by tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Smoke rises from houses damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A boat is seen amid the rubble of Sendai, March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A family photograph half buried in the mud in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A victim's hand sticks out among the rubble in Rikuzentakata, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The body of a female patient lies dead in the hallways of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011, REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A mother tries to talk to her daughter who has been isolated for signs of radiation after evacuating from the vicinity of Fukushima's nuclear plants, at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels in...more
A survivor pushes his bicycle through remains of devastated town of Otsuchi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A house lies damaged in a river going through Kesennuma City, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Heavy snow falls on rubble and rescue workers at a devastated factory area hit in Sendai, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman and her maternal aunt cry at a shelter as they reunite for the first time in Iwate prefecture, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A woman shops for food from almost empty shelves at a supermarket in Morioka, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Vehicles sit atop a devastated home for elderly people in Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescue workers move the body of a patient through the halls of a hospital in Minamisanriku town, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Katrina R. Menchaca
A man rides a bicycle in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Sony playstation controller in Kesennuma, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A ship brought in by the tsunami in Kesennuma, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People ride bicycles in Natori City, Miyagi Prefecture, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yegor Trubnikov
A boy plays with a balloon at an evacuation center at a gymnasium in Kawamata, Fukushima Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Personal pictures salvaged from the ruins in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yoshiko Sugawara, a 70-year-old tsunami survivor, cries as her niece leaves on a boat from the island of Oshima for the mainland, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman reacts while using a mobile phone as she looks at her house in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman is being tested for possible nuclear radiation exposure at an evacuation center in Koriayama, Fukushima Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Policemen carry the bodies of victims retrieved from the debris in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture,March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A broken clock is seen in a destroyed house in Rikuzentakata, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A bereaved family member prays in front of a coffin at a temporary mass grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, in Miyagi prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Anna Monma, 5, walks with her teddy bear, which she retrieved from her house, in Ishinomaki, April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fisherman reacts as he looks at his boat in Yamada town, Iwate prefecture, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ducks swim past a submerged vehicle after the earthquake and tsunami in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tsunami victims pass the time as their clothes dry at a shelter in Yamada town, Iwate Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cries as she chats with a resident in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl walks with her mother after her first day of school at the Shimizu elementary school in Fukushima, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A torn page with headshots of students from a class photo album lies on mud outside the tsunami-hit Okawa Elementary School in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Japanese fire fighters lower the body of a victim from a two-story house at a village in Kamaishi, March 17, 2011. The bodies of one man and three women were found in the house. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Workers install a sign at a cemetery for victims of the earthquake and tsunami, in Kamaishi town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. The sign reads, "Tohoru Great Disaster Victims Burial". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl cries at an evacuation shelter in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture frame and water marks are seen over the wall of a kindergarten destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman rides a bicycle in front of a ship in Ishinomaki, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A calendar shows the date of the massive earthquake as 86-year-old Teru Suzuki cleans her damaged home in Ofunato, March, 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman pushes a wheelbarrow as she cleans her house in Motoyoshi town, Miyagi Prefecture, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer in protective suit walks past a damaged house while searching for bodies in Minamisoma, near the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A replica of the Statue of Liberty in Ishinomaki, April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man shovels debris through the window of a building in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view shows cars and buildings outside Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yegor Trubnikov
Owada Yuna carries her three-year-old sister Yumeka as she searches for names of her 20 missing high school friends at a shelter in Rikuzentakat, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy holds a box over his head as he waits in line at a food distribution in the town of Yamada, Iwate Prefecture, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Family members of an earthquake and tsunami victim gather around an open coffin during a mass funeral at a field outside Kesennuma town, Miyagi prefecture March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A car is seen partially submerged in an inundated rice field in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Shoes of survivors are seen at an evacuation shelter in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Vehicles pass by an area destroyed by the tsunami, in Taro town, Iwate prefecture, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks next to port area in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Family portraits decorate a wall in a damaged house in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mirai Sato, who evacuated with his family from the coastal town of Minami Soma in Fukushima, eats snacks as he sits in between luggage after arriving at former Grand Prince Hotel Akasaka in Tokyo, April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man burns a rice field in preparation for planting near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A victim of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami cries after observing a minute of silence at 14:46 local time at a shelter in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People take pictures of a ship that was washed onto a building in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen at an area devastated in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wakana Kumagai, 6, runs after visiting the grave of her father, at a temporary grave site in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, April 21, 2011. Her father Kazuyuki called his wife Yoshiko just after the earthquake to tell her to take the children...more
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Photographs which were found in the rubble are hung at a collection center for those who are looking for their personal belongings in Natori, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man cultivates a field at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Suzuki APV and an Austin Mini (R) which were damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in a rice paddy in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An evacuee watches a portable TV at an evacuation centre on the eve of Japan's annual Buddhist ceremony Obon that welcomes back the spirits of the dead in Kesennuma, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim...more
A car drives past a pile of wrecked vehicles, destroyed by the March 11th earthquake and tsunami, at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view shows buildings destroyed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man reacts after praying for students of Okawa Elementary School who died in the March 11 earthquake and tsunami at the school in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 10, 2011, a day before six months since the disaster. REUTERS/Toru Hanai more
Protesters form peace symbols using candles during a demonstration against the government's handling of the nuclear crisis. in Tokyo, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Masuno (2nd L) looks around her family's graveyard that was damaged by March 11's earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. She lost her house in the disaster and the building in the background is a school....more
Schoolgirls observe a minute of silence for victims of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A crow flies over a pile of tsunami debris in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Wakana Kumagai, 6, joins hands with her mother Yoshiko near her brother Koki as they visit the spot where their house was washed away by the tsunami, in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wakana Kumagai, 6, prays with her mother Yoshiko and brother Koki at in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture September 11, 2011. The children were praying at the spot where the car of their father, who was killed by the tsunami, was found. Their...more
A cargo ship, which was swept ashore by the March 11 tsunami is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tsunami devastated ships and debris are seen at Ukedo district in Namie town, inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers receive screening as they return to the J-Village off-site centre after leaving the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 23 OF 28 OF PACKAGE 'THE TSUNAMI PORTRAIT PROJECT' Katsuko Abe, 71, looks at her framed portrait after receiving it from 3.11 Portrait Project volunteers at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 23 OF 28 OF PACKAGE 'THE TSUNAMI PORTRAIT PROJECT' Katsuko Abe, 71, looks at her framed portrait after receiving it from 3.11 Portrait Project volunteers at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture in the Tohoku region, February 27, 2012. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. Picture taken February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY DISASTER ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
An abandoned child's bicycle and houses destroyed by the tsunami are seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray at a makeshift altar for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a devastated area in Natori, Miyagi prefecture March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People look at a painting at an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi prefecture March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Lights are seen turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kenji Sato is reflected in a driver's mirror, which has a photograph of his son Haruse attached to it, in Minamisanriku, northeastern Japan, March 3, 2012. Sato's wife, Hiromi, gave birth to their son at the Ishinomaki Red Cross hospital on March 11,...more
Kenji Sato is reflected in a driver's mirror, which has a photograph of his son Haruse attached to it, in Minamisanriku, northeastern Japan, March 3, 2012. Sato's wife, Hiromi, gave birth to their son at the Ishinomaki Red Cross hospital on March 11, 2011, the same day when the massive 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan. In a fortunate twist of fate, Sato, a wiry descendant of fishermen in his coastal hometown of Minamisanriku, took time off from work to see his third child, Haruse, born at a hospital in the nearby port city. A year on, the Satos, who all survived the tsunami since their house was built on a hill, are planning a quiet birthday with some cake and ice cream for the child who, his grandmother Kazuko insists, "was born to save us." REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Yuko Sugimoto is pictured holding a picture of herself and standing in the same place she stood in March 13, 2011 after the area was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan February 22, 2012. ...more
Manami Watanabe, 11, walks along a railtrack which is no longer used since last year's tsunami in Minamisanriku town, in Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
