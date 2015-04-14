One year of #bringbackourgirls
Students pose with placards as they join a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's...more
A woman holds a child as she marks the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. An Amnesty International report said that...more
Women reflect as they mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Many men who refuse to join Boko Haram's ranks have...more
A girl holds a sign during a march to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu...more
Former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler (3rdL) attends a gathering "Bring Back Our Girls" near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France April 14, 2015 to mark one year since more than 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Chibok, north-eastern Nigeria, by...more
A protester holds a placard calling for the release of secondary school girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, before a protest along a road in Lagos, Nigeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a maths exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Migeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, wear masks depicting kidnapped African school girls in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing...more
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, chant slogans as they display a poster of, according to the students, a Boko Haram militant during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in...more
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga,...more
A woman shouts during a vigil in Abuja calling for the release of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, Nigeria May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man holds a placard as youths protest the release of abducted school girls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos, Nigeria May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, display signs on their arms as they pose before photographers during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People participate in a sit-in demonstration organized by the Abuja "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Nigeria January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Students from an all-girls Catholic school, St Scholastica's College, tape over their mouths during a rally in Manila, Philippines June 27, 2014. More than 1,000 girls took part in the protest outside their campus aimed at voicing outrage over the...more
"#Bring Back Our Girls" campaigners participate in a lamentation parade, as more towns in Nigeria come under attack from Boko Haram in Abuja, Nigeria November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators hold up a banner during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A demonstrator raises his fist during a rally that was held to mark the 120th day since the abduction of two hundred school girls by the Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. Peters...more
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants two weeks ago, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators hold signs while chanting for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who were kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside of United Nations headquarters in New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People pray during a vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Nigerian woman holds a sign as she takes part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern...more
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria May 15, 2014....more
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14, 2014 by...more
Next Slideshows
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Wildfires rage in Siberia
Deadly wildfires blaze through the grasslands of southern Siberia.
Narendra Modi in Germany
Highlights from the visit of PM Narendra Modi in Germany.
India This Week
Some of our India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.