Pictures | Sat Aug 6, 2016 | 10:20am IST

Opening Ceremony athlete parade

Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
USA Flagbearer Michael Phelps leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

USA Flagbearer Michael Phelps leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
USA Flagbearer Michael Phelps leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Australia team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Australia team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Australia team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the Canadian team. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of the Canadian team. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Members of the Canadian team. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Athletes of Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes of Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes of Spain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cameroon's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cameroon's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Cameroon's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua of Tonga leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua of Tonga leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua of Tonga leads his contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes from Japan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Athletes from Japan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes from Japan. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The contingent from Colombia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The contingent from Colombia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The contingent from Colombia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Athletes from Norway. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Athletes from Norway. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes from Norway. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Brazil arrive. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Brazil arrive. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Brazil arrive. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A volunteer carries the flag for the Independent Olympic Athletes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A volunteer carries the flag for the Independent Olympic Athletes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A volunteer carries the flag for the Independent Olympic Athletes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An athlete from Israel makes the shape of a heart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An athlete from Israel makes the shape of a heart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
An athlete from Israel makes the shape of a heart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Mongolia contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Mongolia contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Mongolia contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
North Korea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

North Korea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
North Korea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Teddy Riner of France. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Flagbearer Teddy Riner of France. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Teddy Riner of France. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
South Africa's athletes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

South Africa's athletes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
South Africa's athletes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Russian contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Russian contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Russian contingent. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Flagbearer Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Flagbearer Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Athletes of Burundi take part. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes of Burundi take part. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes of Burundi take part. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Flagbearer Timo Boll of Germany leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Flagbearer Timo Boll of Germany leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Timo Boll of Germany leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Croatian team members during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Croatian team members during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Croatian team members during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sarah Attar of Saudi Arabia waves flags. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Sarah Attar of Saudi Arabia waves flags. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Sarah Attar of Saudi Arabia waves flags. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes of the US. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes of the US. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes of the US. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Indonesia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Indonesia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Indonesia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Japanese team members. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Japanese team members. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Japanese team members. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Athletes of Colombia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes of Colombia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes of Colombia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Austrian team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Austrian team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Austrian team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes from Iran. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes from Iran. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Athletes from Iran. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Cook Islands team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Cook Islands team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Cook Islands team. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kenya's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kenya's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Kenya's team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
